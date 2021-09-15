Man With a Knife Arrested Outside Ariana Grande’s Home

Pop superstar Ariana Grande had an unwelcome visitor at her Hollywood Hills home this week.

TMZ reports that 23-year-old Aharon Brown showed up at Grande’s residency in the middle of the night, demanding to see the “Thank U Next” singer. When security asked him to leave, he allegedly pulled out a knife. The Los Angeles Police Department was called to the scene.

According to TMZ, a law enforcement source stated that the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on September 10. Brown now faces a felony charge for brandishing a weapon. TMZ reports that Grande has filed a temporary restraining order against Brown, which has been granted for the time being. Grande did not interact with Brown during the incident.

It’s Not the First Time Someone Has Shown Up at Grande’s House

In March 2020, TMZ reported that a fan walked right up to Grande’s home and knocked on the door. The trespasser originally spit on one of the law enforcement officers that later arrived on the scene.

Directions to Grande’s house as well as a love letter to the singer were found on the man’s person. Sources told TMZ that the was man was booked on charges of misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery for spitting on an officer.

The man was later identified as 26-year-old Fidel Henriquez. In May 2020, a judge granted a permanent restraining order against Henriquez for both Grande and her mother, Joan. The restraining order extends until May 5, 2025.

Grande’s Bizzare Gift-Giving Fan

Back in 2014, TMZ reported that law enforcement in Lowell, Massachusetts paid a visit to the home of a man who had repeatedly sent Grande unwanted gifts.

According to TMZ, the list of strange gifts that Tim Normandin sent Grande includes a 42.5-pound pumpkin, dog and cat calendars, and a rock from New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Grande Has Been Laying Low Lately

The “God Is a Woman” singer was absent from both MTV’s Video Music Awards and the Met Gala this week. Grande and her new husband Dalton Gomez have yet to make a red carpet appearance as husband and wife. Many fans expected to see them at the VMAs (Grande was nominated for several awards, including Artist of the Year), but no such luck.

Grande has been promoting the upcoming season of “The Voice” via Instagram, on which she will be a coach for the first time.

“I love my #teamariana and I am waiting quite impatiently to be able to follow them all on Instagram and to show you their work and for the world to fall in love with them the way I have,” she captioned one Instagram post.

Grande and Gomez’s Relationship

Grande officially revealed her relationship with real estate agent Gomez when the pair slow danced together in the video for her song with Justin Bieber, “Stuck with U.”

In August 2020, a source told Us Weekly that “Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated. He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”

The pair exchanged wedding vows at Grande’s home in May 2021.

