Superstar ‘in Talks’ to Replace Ariana Grande on ‘The Voice’: Report

Ariana Grande started coaching on NBC’s “The Voice” ahead of season 21, but her short tenure on the show may soon be coming to an end.

According to a January 2022 report by Radar Online, Grande could soon be replaced by a music and entertainment superstar. Jennifer Lopez was one of the guests during season 21 of the show, and, according to the report, executives may want her back full-time.

The source told the outlet that Grande not getting any of her acts through to the finale could have been a source of tension as well.

JLo Could Replace Either Grande or Blake Shelton

According to the report, Lopez could replace Grande, but it’s also possible that she would be a replacement for Blake Shelton, who has been on the show since day one.

“Everyone was so excited when Jennifer Lopez was at the show,” the source told the outlet. “There have been a lot of big stars performing on ‘The Voice,’ but there was something different about Jennifer’s visit.”

They added, “All the top execs and producers were on-set that day and after she finished filming there was a lot of closed-door meeting trying to convince her to join the show full-time.”

Of course, reports of coaches being in talks of being replaced or of joining “The Voice” have been wrong in the past, and at the time of writing in January 2022, these are all rumors that should be taken with a grain of salt by viewers.

A Source Said Grande ‘Won’t Be Back’

The source also told Radar that “it is safe to say that Ariana won’t be back.”

“At the end of the day, Ariana Grande didn’t bring in the ratings,” the source said. “She has more social media followers than all the other stars combined, yet her fans didn’t tune in.”

The seat that Grande took on “The Voice” has been a revolving door for coaches in the past couple of seasons. First, Gwen Stefani filled the seat for a few seasons. When she took a break for season 18, Nick Jonas filled in.

Stefani returned for season 19, and Jonas returned for season 20. Then, Grande announced that she’d be taking over the role. It’s not likely that Jonas will be returning to “The Voice” in that spot in 2022, as he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, just welcomed their first child via surrogate. Stefani could surely return to the role, however.

All of that being said, it’s not likely that Grande’s time on “The Voice” is over. She’ll probably return for season 22 in late 2022. Even if the star does not return then, it’s likely she would be back on a later season.

She made a huge deal about being on “The Voice” in the first place, and it’s not likely her contract would run out after just one season on the competition show.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

