Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Relive 2013 Twitter Exchange

As it turns out, “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson is a longtime Ariana Grande fan.

On September 29, Clarkson posted a screenshot from a tweet she wrote back in 2013.

The tweet linked to Ariana Grande’s performance on “Ellen”, and read: “Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from!? Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!”

Grande responded to the tweet: “kelly_clarkson omg that’s me hi Kelly clarkson thank you ily.”

You can watch the video Clarkson was referring to below:

As dedicated fans are well aware, Grande began her career in music starring in the 2008 Broadway musical, “13”. She then played the role of Cat in the Nickelodeon series “Victorious” and “Sam & Cat” before signing with Republic Records.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Grande & Kelly Clarkson Duet





Ariana Grande Talks Demi Lovato Collab And Duet With Kelly It's a not-so well-kept secret that artists tend to share their unfinished work with family and friends before going public with new songs. Ariana Grande takes that a step further, sharing her unreleased music to a few choice fans she's grown to trust throughout her career. Ariana chats with Kelly about the importance of listening… 2021-09-20T21:30:03Z

This week, Clarkson revealed that she will be releasing a Christmas album called “When Christmas Comes Around” on October 15.

According to ABC, the album will features Grande, along with Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge.

The song that the two teamed up for is called “Santa Can’t You Hear Me”.

Blake Shelton & Ariana Grande





Jeremy Rosado's R&B Twist on Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye" | The Voice Blind Auditions 2021 Jeremy Rosado performs Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC! » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram:… 2021-09-28T03:06:30Z

The dynamic between the coaches has amused audiences far and wide this season.

While an ongoing feud seems to be developing between Shelton and both Grande and Clarkson, the two female judges seem to be bonding.

Last week, after Jeremy Rosado performed on “The Voice,” Grande told Rosado, ” “You have so many really special parts of your voice. And I think Kelly might be able to help you.”

When Shelton scoffed at the comment, Grande insisted, “I do think Kelly might be the right fit in this case. I’m sorry!”

Shelton then joked, “It’s on now. It was on already.”

In the end, Rosado chose Clarkson, to which Shelton said: “I can’t believe Ariana just did that…That’s a slap in the face. The friendship is over.”

This season of “The Voice” premiered on Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. eastern and pacific times.

From now on, the show will air both Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m.

As dedicated fans are well aware, the show will advance from here to the battle rounds, followed by the knockouts, playoffs, and then the live performances.

Coming into this season, fans were well aware the different Grande would make to the coaching panel.

Speaking to ET in April, Legend said, “Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills. I think so many of our fans out there truly love her and I think she’s gonna bring a different audience to the show.”

Shelton quipped, “I’m excited about Ariana joining the show, because it’s somebody new for me to beat! I’m tired of beating John every season.”

Even Nick Jonas, who is no longer a coach on the show, shared, “She’s an incredible artist. I think [she’s] one of our generation’s best vocalists, and she’s got such an incredible career to pull from to help inspire these artists that she’s gonna work with. I’m so excited to see her beat Blake.”