‘Voice’ Coach Pokes Fun at Her Makeup Mistakes

Former “Voice” coach Ariana Grande joked about one of her signature makeup looks in a new TikTok for her cosmetics brand, R.E.M. Beauty.

Grande, 29, became known for black winged eyeliner and overdrawn lips. But she hinted she might be retiring the look, at least partially.

In the TikTok, she showed herself applying eyeliner as she lip-syncs to a voiceover from the “Kardashians.” It’s a trend that has become popular on the social media site.

The mini video features two versions of the “Dangerous Woman” singer: the new version of Grande with blonde hair and natural makeup, and a second version of Grande, from her past, with dark hair and full glam makeup.

“I’ve been doing my homework and I wanna talk to you about something,” Grande mouths in the first voiceover, representing her old self.

“Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?” asks the current Grande.

“Yeah, I’m going through a phase. Is that OK with you?” the Grande of the past answers.

In the center of the video, Grande added the text: “Me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip.”

In the caption, the singer asked her followers for their opinion. “Makeup makes all the difference… but we’ll never get enough of #attheborderline eyeliner marker or lip pencil,” she said.

According to R.E.M. Beauty’s website, Grande’s “At the Borderline” marker retails for $19 and the lip pencil sells for $18.

Grande was a coach on “The Voice” for one season in 2021. According to Newsweek, She left the NBC competition to work on the live-action movie based on the Broadway musical, “Wicked.” Grande is playing the Good Witch in the flick, which is slated to premiere in 2024, per the Internet Movie Database.

Kristin Chenoweth Came to Grande’s Defense

Kristin Chenoweth — who first played Glinda in the original production of “Wicked” — came to Grande’s defense after the “Thank U, Next” star was accused of lip-syncing to Cheneweth’s vocals.

“I cracked up because I have heard it and I knew it was her, and I was like, ‘Why did they think that’s me?'” the Broadway star told Entertainment Tonight.

“We are very similar and we have been her whole life, and then when we talk on the phone we sound like dolphins,” she continued. “I know that she has been diligently working on that vocal and she can sing anything, and I’m so proud of her.”

Grande Had to Defend Her Body

Grande spoke out after fans began to speculate about her apparent weight loss after a fan video comparing the different sizes of her body went viral.

“Ariana is so skinny! She isn’t healthy at all!” the video claims.

Grande created her own video, where she said that her bigger body was unhealthy.

“I know personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” the former Nickelodeon star said via TikTok on April 11. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’”

Grande said that she hoped she would help other people by speaking out about the criticism.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, Grande said in the video. “But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here will be something, like, good might come from it.”