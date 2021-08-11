WATCH: Ariana Grande Meets Blake Shelton for the First Time on Set of ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande joined NBC’s “The Voice” for season 21, which is set to air in the fall of 2021. The music superstar met her new coworker, country music superstar and longest-tenured coach on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton, for the first time on set.

The show shared a video of the superstars meeting on the official Twitter page.

“This is the beginning of an iconic friendship between @arianagrande & @blakeshelton,” the tweet reads.

Grande & Shelton Shared a Hug

At their first meeting, which happened to be when they were filming one of the promotions for the season, Grande reached out to hug Shelton and the rest of the coaches.

“Ariana Grande is the new coach,” Shelton says in the video. “And she is making a grande entrance. Today is our first formal introduction, hanging out, talking.”

Grande is then seen on the camera saying that she has yet to meet Shelton but that she has heard “he’s a handful, and I’m ready.”

The two are seen meeting for the first time.

“I feel like there should be a tumbleweed rolling by in the background,” Grande jokes before reaching out to hug Shelton.

She can also be seen hugging Kelly Clarkson and John Legend before filming the campfire promotion.

“We already had a handshake agreement, we’re gonna go at each other’s throats,” Shelton later tells the camera.

Grande Has Shared Her Excitement For ‘The Voice’

In an Instagram post, Grande shared some photos from her time on “The Voice” and also shared her thoughts about the other coaches.

“hello and screaming!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice!!!! it’s … the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet.”

In the video that she posted on Instagram, Grande talked about shooting the first promotional video with all the other coaches and how she was able to make an entrance on a moon, which was special to her and matched her tattoo of the moon.

She also shared a selfie with Shelton during that time.

According to a report by E! Online, Grande and the other coaches shared banter and the interactions were sweet.

“Ariana was so fun and sweet,” a source told the outlet. “She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were taking selfies. It was so cute.”

Another source told the outlet that Grande and Shelton were “so funny together.”

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021. The season will be the first for Ariana Grande, who took over for Nick Jonas ahead of the upcoming season.

