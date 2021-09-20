How Much Does Ariana Grande Get Paid on ‘The Voice’?

Ariana Grande is headed to “The Voice” for no small price.

In March, a source told iHeart Radio’s Rob Shuter on the “Naughty but Nice” podcast that Grande is getting paid between $20 and $25 million to be part of the upcoming season.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Grande’s net worth is $180 million; a number that will likely rise with her tenure on “The Voice.”





When news surfaced that Grande would be joining “The Voice,” a source told Page Six, “She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good. Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

How Much Have Other Coaches Made on ‘The Voice’?

According to Cheat Sheet, Christina Aguilera was the highest-paid judge before Ariana Grande– she reportedly earned $10 million for seasons 1, 2, and 3.

The outlet continued, “Clarkson was the next highest paid, earning $15 million per season. Legend’s starting salary on the show was $13 million.”

Shelton, as many fans are aware, is the longest-running coach on “The Voice.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the country singer receives $13 million per season on “The Voice.”

How Much Does the Winner Make?

Does the winner of “The Voice” win any money for their achievement?

According to Newsweek, the winner takes home $100,000 as well as a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

The outlet added that interviews with past winners reveal that details of different deals can be different among the winners.

In a 2019 interview with the Washington Post, Sundance Head, who won the sixth season of “The Voice”, opened up about the challenges he faced after winning.

The singer shared, “It’s really depressing to come from such an accolade like winning ‘The Voice’ to a place where you’re not getting anywhere. For me, it’s taken two years to be able to get the correct support system behind me to be able to release this record nationally.”

Shelton later added, “I want to personally issue a challenge to Universal Records. We need to make a record and put the work behind it that he deserves.”

Sundance Head opened up about the process after winning the show, stating that he was flown to New York to meet with the label.

He said, “You meet with the label and decide what you’re going to do as far as the [debut] record.”

Sundance Head subsequently toured with Blake Shelton for 13 concerts. “Blake’s just a super great guy. He’s everything you think he is.”

Not long after, unfortunately, Sundance Head was let go of his contract at Universal.

In the words of the Washington Post, when he finally got around to releasing his album, he “was disappointed he did not receive support on social media from ‘The Voice’ about his new music.”

Eventually, he released a tweet of himself holding “The Voice” trophy. He wrote, “Hey @NBCTheVoice do you remember me? I would also like to “drop by” . . . been patiently waiting here but we’re coming up on 2 years already.”

Hey @NBCTheVoice do you remember me? I would also like to “drop by”… been patiently waiting here but we’re coming up on 2 years already. All the best Season 11 2016 Champ Sundance! So much has happened and it’s time to show everyone. Talk to you soon. pic.twitter.com/p8yf0dT2MX — Sundance Head (@SundanceHead) December 5, 2018

Sundance Head told the outlet, “I have had no support from ‘The Voice’ at all. They haven’t even retweeted that I had a single out to radio or that my new record dropped, nothing. I don’t know why,” he said. “I’m not sure what I did. . . . I do find it kind of odd, but I can’t really get upset about it. They don’t owe me anything.”