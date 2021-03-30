Ariana Grande to Replace Judge on ‘The Voice’

Nick Jonas will once again be leaving The Voice. This time, he will not be replaced by Gwen Stefani and will instead be replaced by music superstar and pop icon Ariana Grande, NBC announced in a press release.

Grande will be replacing Nick Jonas and joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend as a coach for season 21 of the show, which is set to air in fall 2021.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to the press release. “We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach.”

She added, “Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ for Season 21

Grande says she’s excited to join the cast of the show, according to the release.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family!” she said. “I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Grande’s music is always popular on the show, so it could be fun for fans to see the new coach interact with people who grew up listening to her music and seeing her on TV.

Grande’s most recent album, “Positions,” was an instant hit, breaking the Billboard record for most songs to debut at number 1. She also broke the record and became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of the past decade.

Grande also recently won a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga.

Is Nick Jonas Leaving For Good?

It does not appear that Jonas will be leaving behind the big red chair for good, as he joins a cast of rotating coaches like Gwen Stefani, who has never been on the show for more than one season at a time.

A source told Page Six that Grande will be joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend for the next season of the show, meaning she will be replacing Nick Jonas. She also has been wanting to be on the show for some time, the source told the outlet.

“She is replacing Nick Jonas, who is a [coach] on the current season, but he isn’t leaving for good,” the source told the outlet. They added, “Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

