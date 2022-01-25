Famous Actress Says Ariana Grande Revived Her Career

Jennifer Coolidge is giving a big thanks to Ariana Grande for reviving her career.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” the “White Lotus” actor said that when Grande did an impression of her back in 2018 and then included her in her music video for “thank u, next,” it brought her career back to life.
In her own words, Coolidge was going through a “dead zone” when Grande did an impression of her on “The Tonight Show.”
She then DM’d Grande, and said the next thing she knew, she was at a fitting for “thank u, next.”
In the music video, seen below, Coolidge reprises the role of Paulette from “Legally Blonde.”
Since Grande’s 2018 impression, Coolidge has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “White Lotus,” and even appeared in the film “Promising Young Woman.”
According to IMDB, she is currently in pre-production for “Legally Blonde 3.”
Here’s what you need to know:
Will Jennifer Coolidge Be In ‘White Lotus’ Season 2?
Prior to the first season finale, news surfaced that “White Lotus” had been renewed for a second season. In a statement, per Town and Country Magazine, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, wrote, “Mike [White] has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town. We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”
In October 2021, Variety confirmed that Coolidge would return for the show’s second season. In the series, Coolidge plays tanya McQuoid, who Variety describes as “a drunk, tragic middle-aged woman who books a trip to the hotel with the intention of scattering her dead mother’s ashes, made her a Season 1 favorite.”
‘Legally Blonde 3’
In December 2021, Witherspoon promised in an interview with Backstage that the next installment of “Legally Blonde” will feature a lot of Jennifer Coolidge.
In the interview, seen above, Witherspoon shared, “I wish I could take a poll of everybody watching and say like, ‘What do you wanna see us do?’ I mean, just the idea of being anywhere with Jennifer would be the greatest. And visiting characters 20 years later to see what’s changed about them and what hasn’t.”
She added, “The movie is such a feminist movie too, at the time, about really that your life doesn’t have to be defined by your romantic relationships; it can be defined by your girlfriends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your accomplishments. So it’s interesting to visit characters 20 years later.”
Mindy Kaling is co-writing the script with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” creator Dan Good.
On January 10, 2021, Kaling told Access how much she loves the “Legally Blonde” franchise.
“I can’t wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods. We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine.”
At this time, a release date has not yet been set for the movie.
