Ariana Grande Salary on ‘The Voice’ Revealed

Earlier this week, news surfaced that Ariana Grande would be replacing Nick Jonas on the next season of The Voice, and now, we know the price it took to get her to commit.

According to iHeart Radio’s Rob Shuter, the 27-year-old is raking in $20 to $25 million for her time on the show. According to Just Jared, this puts her at the same salary level as Katy Perry for American Idol.

John Legend and Blake Shelton, meanwhile, are pulling in $13 million a season. And Shuter shared that when Kelly Clarkson joined the show, she agreed to $15 million.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Grande Replacing Nick Jonas

On Tuesday, Grande wrote on Twitter that she would be taking Nick Jonas’ place for the 2021 fall series of The Voice.

While this will be her first time coaching, Grande did pop up on the 2016 finale of The Voice.

When Jonas took to social media not long after, he wrote, “Congrats! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family.”

A source shared with Page Six, “Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.” Nick, however, has not revealed the specific reason why he is leaving.

Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎 https://t.co/OSkQTGBueK — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) March 30, 2021

Blake’s words of wisdom? When Shelton spoke to ET about Grande being on The Voice, he said, “About two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana. I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers. I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job— they pay us to win… They don’t pay me to lose.”

As noted by Good Housekeeping, fans appear upset over Jonas’ departure from the show. This marked the Jonas Brothers’ singer return to The Voice after leaving before Season 19 went into production.

Now, the question is, will Nick end his current tenure with a coaching victory?

Ariana Grande’s Net Worth

In June 2020, Forbes wrote that Grande’s Sweetener World Tour grossed $146 million, which officially made her the highest paid female musician of 2020.

This put her #17 on Forbes list of Richest 100 Celebrities of 2020.

What else is the songstress I up to? On April 2, Vulture revealed that Grande and Demi Lovato have collaborated on a new song.

The song is called, “Met Him Last Night,” and marks the pair’s first collaboration together.

Speaking to Apple Music, per Vulture, Lovato said that Grande, “started writing this song and immediately thought of me, so when she gave it to me, I was like, ‘We should just sing this together.”

The song is part of Lovato’s new album, Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, which was released on April 2. The hit song, Dancing With the Devil appears in Lovato’s YouTube documentary.

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video