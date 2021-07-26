Ariana Grande Reveals BTS ‘The Voice’ Photos, Gives Thoughts on the Other Coaches & Team

Ariana Grande will be joining the coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” for season 21, and the young star has revealed some behind-the-scenes photos and details about the upcoming season.

Grande will be taking over for Nick Jonas, who was a coach on “The Voice” for both seasons 18 and 20. Gwen Stefani, who recently married Blake Shelton, was in the seat for season 19.

Season 20 marked the end of a decade of “The Voice” being on-air, and coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are working together to usher in an all-new season alongside host Carson Daly for the upcoming fall 2021 season.

Grande Shared Some Behind-the-Scenes Photos

In a new Instagram post, Grande shared some photos from her time on “The Voice” and also shared her thoughts about the other coaches.

“hello and screaming!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice!!!! it’s … the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet.”

She added, “But yes tomorrow ! first promo. i love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this. i can’t say anything else but… simply cannot wait til we get started.”

In the video that she posted, Grande talked about shooting the first promotional video with all the other coaches and how she was able to make an entrance on a moon, which was special to her and matched her tattoo of the moon.

She also shared a selfie with Shelton.

Grande’s First Day on Set Was ‘Sweet’

According to a report by E! Online, Grande and the other coaches shared banter and the interactions were sweet.

“Ariana was so fun and sweet,” a source told the outlet. “She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were taking selfies. It was so cute.”

Another source told the outlet that Grande and Shelton were “so funny together.”

The coaches each previously said they were excited for Grande to join the cast.

Grande previously posted three photos of her “outtakes” from “The Voice” as well as some makeup that she seemed to be trying out for the show.

The star posed in a flower-like blouse, a matching high-waisted skirt and thigh-high boots. The meme that she posted with the outfit featured Spongebob Squarepants in boots that matched Grande’s.

The newly-married superstar received a lot of comments on her photos including one from MTV calling her “miss squarepants!!!” and “The Voice” official account writing, “ICONIC!!”

Grande also took to her Instagram stories to show a photo of one of her dogs who seemed to be on set at the show.

READ NEXT: Luke Bryan to Give Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton ‘Embarrassing’ Wedding Gift