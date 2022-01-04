Will Ariana Grande Return for ‘The Voice’ Season 22? Fans Weigh In

Ariana Grande joined NBC’s “The Voice” as the newest coach during season 21 of the reality singing competition. She joined Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson in the big red chair, taking the spot of Nick Jonas, who was a coach on seasons 18 and 20 of the show.

At the time of writing in January 2022, there have been no announcements about Grande’s possible return to or exit from “The Voice” in 2022. The new season will not start filming until later in the year now that they will only be airing one season per calendar year instead of two.

The seat occupied by Grande has previously been occupied by both Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani and serves as kind of a revolving door for coaches. It’s definitely possible that either Jonas or Stefani would return for another season.

Fans Do Not Think Grande Will Return

In a Reddit thread posted on January 1, 2022, titled, “Do you think Ariana will be a coach for season 22?,” some fans talked about whether or not they will return. The poster of the thread mentioned that Grande’s finale performance made them “think she won’t be back again.”

However, the poster also stated, “they were saying ‘the first-ever team ariana’ (as if there is gonna be a second/more) when her team was full,” and they asked people if they would like if Grande stayed around.

Most replies to the thread said they do not believe Grande will stick around for next season.

“I think she’ll be back eventually, but not next year,” one reply read. “I’m betting they’ll replace her with Gwen because it’ll be her first season since she and Blake got married.”

Another person wrote, “I feel she won’t. She’s filming Wicked this year which will complicate her schedule. On top of that, this season seemed like a really emotional experience for her so I’m not sure if she’d want to go through it again so soon.”

They added that she might come back for a later season but not right away.

‘The Voice’ Has Not Yet Been Renewed

“The Voice” has not been officially picked up for another season, but it’s very likely that it will be renewed. The show is a ratings powerhouse for the network, always beating other shows out for viewership on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

According to TVSeriesFinale, a site that reports and analyzes ratings throughout the season, “The Voice” has averaged a .84 rating in the 18-49 demographic on Monday nights. The overall viewership on Monday nights averages at around 6.73 million viewers, according to the site. While those numbers are down from the previous season, they’re still high for network television in 2021.

Because the show has not been renewed, there are no indications about which coaches will be returning or leaving the show. It’s definitely possible that all four coaches, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will return for season 22, however.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

