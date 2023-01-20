‘The Voice’ Coach Hits Back at Critics Who Say They Aren’t a ‘Singer Anymore’

Music superstar and “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande shared a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to prove to people that she’s still a singer. The video came in response to people in her comments telling her that she’s not even a singer anymore.

On Friday, January 20, 2023, the 29-year-old singer shared a TikTok video responding to people who have asked, “Why aren’t you still a singer.”

“[I’m] literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day,” Grande responded in a written comment alongside multiple tearful emojis.

She captioned the TikTok video, “Wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment :) Keeping to my little bubble for now. … done with lots of love.”

The singer is currently filming the two-part “Wicked” movie, which is an adaptation of the Broadway musical. She plays Glinda in the movie alongside Elphaba, who is set to be played by Cynthia Erivo. The first part is set for a 2024 release.

Ariana Grande is Not Working on a New Album

@arianagrande wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love. ♬ original sound – arianagrande

In May 2022, Grande opened up on her R.E.M. Beauty YouTube channel about her music career, and she revealed to the outlet that she’s not currently working on any new music. She released her most recent album, “Positions,” in 2020.

When answering fan questions, Grande shared that she wanted to be transparent about when a new album would come out.

“This is a question I’m nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans,” she said. “The truth is, I have not begun an album. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department.”

She shared that she’d been working as a coach on “The Voice” and auditioning for “Wicked.”

“That was kind of around the time that I started hearing rumors about a ‘Wicked’ audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode while I was shooting ‘The Voice,'” she shared. “I was shooting and then also doing lessons every day, ’cause I just wanted to be prepared.”

She added, “I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I have so much to learn and I want to be in prime condition, so I went pretty hard getting ready.”

The singer said the role has “every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul.”

Could Ariana Grande Return to ‘The Voice’?

Grande was only a coach on “The Voice” for one season, and she did not have an artist make it through to the finale. The star was a huge get for the show, but she only stuck around for one season. It’s possible she’ll return in the future, but she was cast in “Wicked” during her time as a coach, and she wanted to leave to spend her time making the two-part musical.

Still, with Blake Shelton leaving “The Voice” after season 23 and Kelly Clarkson’s future on the show in question, it’s possible Grande will return to her big red chair for a redemption arc in the future. Coaches like Gwen Stefani and Nick Jonas have left and returned to the show multiple times.

“The Voice” is set to return on March 6, 2023, for season 23 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.