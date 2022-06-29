Stalker Breaks Into Home of ‘The Voice’ Coach

“The Voice” coach and music superstar Ariana Grande had a scary experience on her 29th birthday.

According to TMZ, a man was arrested on June 26 after breaking into her home in Montecito.

The man, who, according to TMZ, is named Aharon Brown, was previously arrested in September at Grande’s Los Angeles home when he showed up with a hunting knife. The outlet reported that the man was screaming “I’ll f***ing kill you and her!” before being arrested.

Grande Was Not Home at the Time

TMZ also reported that a judge issued a restraining order in September 2021, which prohibited Brown from coming near Grande.

According to Page Six, Grande went to the judge to ask for that restraining order.

“I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family,” she told a judge in September. “I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

According to TMZ, Grande was not home when the stalker broke into her house.

The outlet reports that Brown has been charged with “stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction.” He has pled not guilty but is currently in police custody.

Grande Is Not Returning to ‘The Voice’

Grande joined “The Voice” ahead of season 21 of the show, but she will not be returning for season 22. Instead, the seat she occupied will be taken by Camila Cabello, who is joining “The Voice” for the upcoming season.”

That being said, it’s still possible that Grande will return to the coaching chair in the future. Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson have all taken time of from the show, though Jonas and Stefani have both made their return.

After her time on the show, Grande penned a heartfelt note to her contestants. She did not have an artist make it through to the finale.

After all of her contestants were eliminated, Grande took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“it is a season wrap for team Ariana!” she wrote. “I AM BURSTING with pride for him and sasha and all of everyone from #teamariana…. to have met & worked with such brilliant artists is the greatest gift and honor of all of this. I can’t believe there wasn’t a time I didn’t know you all.”

She added, “It’s truly just the beginning for all these brilliant humans. I’ll be here always. Thank you for enriching my life in ways I can’t even attempt to articulate. Your presence and this whole experience has brought me so much joy and fulfillment creatively and personally.”

She went on to say that the night was a celebration of her artists’ hard work and brilliance.

“Not one moment of this has been easy on any of you mentally, physically, vocally, here’s to a gorgeous new chapter for you all. thank you for changing my life for the better. #teamariana4lifeandwhatevercomesafter,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The superstar also said thank you to every person who was supportive of her team throughout the process, which she called “insane and beautiful and incredibly challenging.”

After the Instant Save battle, where her artists competed, Sasha Allen tweeted about his time on the show and also said he was happy that Jershika Maple, who was a contestant from Team Legend in the Instant Save, came away with the win.

“never expected to ever make it that far,” Allen tweeted. “What an absolute gift, I am the luckiest human on earth!”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

