Former ‘Voice’ Coach Goes Viral & Fans Are Left Shocked

Former “Voice” coach Ariana Grande went viral on X after someone shared a video of her speaking. During an appearance on the “Podcrushed” podcast, Grande’s voice completely changed as she spoke in a deeper tone.

Someone shared a clip of the June 12 episode on X and it has been viewed more than 17 million times. Many fans were completely shocked at how different Grande’s voice sounded while she was talking about recording new music.

Grande has been doing press for her new album, “Eternal Sunshine.” Additionally, she has been promoting her new film, “Wicked.” The first installment of the film is due out in theaters in November.

Ariana Grande Has Addressed Her Voice Change

Fans couldn’t help but wonder why Grande’s voice changed so drastically during the interview.

“I like her og voice! Why does she do that?” one fan wondered.

“Is she method acting,” someone else asked.

“I really want to know what her real voice is bc I’m missing the old one,” a third comment read.

“Singers who have a heavy investment in their vocal ability often speak in higher tones to preserve that ability. I’d wager it has nothing to do with ‘staying in character.’ She’s doing the same thing Michael Jackson did throughout his career,” a fourth X user stated.

Someone shared a clip of the podcast episode to TikTok and Grande took a moment to explain. Popping up in the comments section, “The Boy Is Mine” singer said that her voice change wasn’t anything new.

“Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health :) I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing. i’ve always done this BYE,” she wrote.

Fans Noticed a Change in Ariana Grande’s Voice at the 2024 Academy Awards

Grande’s interview on “Podcrushed” wasn’t the first time that fans have noticed something seemingly unusual about her voice.

Some fans were quick to draw comparisons to Austin Butler, who took on the role of Elvis Presley in the film “Elvis” and his whole voice and persona changed to really dive into the character.

“Austin Butler Elvis voice but it’s Ariana Grande Galinda voice,” one X user wrote, suggesting the same thing was happening with Grande and her role as Galinda in “Wicked.” Another X user felt similarly, writing, “Oh no Austin Butler look what you did to Ariana’s voice.”

A third person felt the same. “She’s entered her austin butler era,” the X user said.

Aside from Grande’s voice seeming to mimic that of Galinda’s in “Wicked,” she and co-star Cynthia Erivo also dressed to represent their roles. Erivo wore a green dress, channeling Elphaba while Grande wore a poofy pink gown which represented Galinda.

After filming wrapped, Grande took to her Instagram Stories to bid farewell to the cast and crew.

“I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn. Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu,” she wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

READ NEXT: Popular ‘Voice’ Finalist Having Tough Time Booking Gigs