Ariana Grande Addresses Possible Return to ‘The Voice’

Pop superstar and former “The Voice” coach Ariana Grande has nearly reached the culmination of a years-long commitment to developing, filming, and promoting the new “Wicked” movie, based on the hit Broadway show that debuted in 2004. The highly-anticipated musical feature film opens at theaters nationwide on November 22, 2024.

With Grande playing Glinda the good witch opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, the duo has been on a non-stop promotional tour that includes a November 19 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” That interview will reunite Grande with Clarkson, who was one of her fellow coaches on season 21 of “The Voice,” along with John Legend and Blake Shelton.

While appearing on in the fall of 2021, it was announced that November that Grande was joining the “Wicked” cast, per Us Weekly, and she has not returned to the singing competition since. So, does she hope to return to “The Voice” after the whirlwind of “Wicked” is complete?

Ariana Grande Says She Got Too ‘Emotionally Attached’ to Her Team Members on ‘The Voice’

On the November 6 episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast, Grande told the hosts — Bowen Yang, who also appears in “Wicked,” and comedian Matt Rogers — that she “can’t really do” another season on “The Voice” because she got so “invested” in the contestants’ well-being.

At one point during their conversation, Rogers said, “‘Sometimes I watch old clips of ‘The Voice.’ Would you ever go back and do that again and do you think you mostly did it because the chair spun?”

Grande replied, “So, no, but it was a perk. It was a good perk!”

“The theme park thing of this feels really fun to me,” Rogers said as he spun around in his chair, laughing.

Grande interjected, “Yes, (it’s) so crazy, it is really fun,” but then added, “I got so emotionally attached to everyone. That’s my problem. I can’t really do that ’cause I really get in there with everyone and I love everyone so much. I love meeting people and I felt so invested, and I still do.”

Ariana Grande Says She Still Keeps Up With How Her ‘Voice’ Team Members Are Doing

Clarkson won season 21 with the trio of siblings known as Girl Named Tom, and Grande tearfully watched her entire team get voted out by viewers before the Top 5 were revealed, per USA Today. Among her top contestants were father/son duo Jim and Sasha Allen and singer Bella DeNapoli.

Though Grande admitted on Las Culturistas that she’s been too busy lately to keep in close contact with the members of Team Ariana, she said she keeps track online of how they’re doing.

“I keep in touch with them on Instagram,” she explained. “Like, I like their posts, I see their things, I see what they’re up to.”

Offering up proof she’s been paying attention, Grande said, “Bella had a baby, Sasha’s putting out solo music … he sent me his project last year and he’s so talented. So, I’m still in touch with some of them, but it’s just like, I get very involved.”

When Rogers said the other coaches seemed more competitive than her and questioned whether Clarkson really “is the best singer in the world,” Grande immediately defended the first-ever “American Idol” winner.

“She’s [expletive] incredible,” Grande said. “Kelly Clarkson, she’s unbelievable. She really is one of the greatest vocalists that there ever has been ever.”