Ariana Grande’s Wig Falls Off During Talk Show Appearance

Ariana Grande’s purple wig flew off during a music trivia game with Jimmy Fallon called “That’s My Jam.”

In a game named “Air Guitar,” all four “Voice” coaches– Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend– had to answer music trivia questions. Grande and Shelton were on one team and Clarkson and Legend were on another. When a team answered a question correctly, the opposing team had a tuft of air shot in their face… and it was the gust of air that sent Grande’s wig flying.





When Clarkson laughed about the wig falling off, Grande replied, “How is that a thing? Oh my god.”

And that wasn’t the only time the fake hair went soaring. When Legend and Clarkson correctly answered a question about the name of Grande’s pet pig, she received yet another gust of air that took off the wig, once again.

In addition to the “Air Guitar” game, Clarkson and Grande performed one another’s songs and belted out a handful of impersonations, which can be seen in the video above.

Ariana Grande Wraps Her First Season on “The Voice”





In November 2021, Grande sat down with ET to discuss being a judge on her first season of the singing competition series.

Talking specifically about the Battle and Knockout Rounds, Grande shared, “You never want to have someone feel like this moment, in the context of this competition, has anything to do with their talent and how amazing they are.”

She added, “There’s so much to learn, there’s so much amazing talent.”

Her sentiments were echoed by John Legend, who said of coaching on “The Voice,” “The artists are connecting with the music and putting themselves out there and making us really feel it. We get to know them, we get to know their stories and get to know why those songs mean something to them. You really feel the emotion of it,” he added. “Particularly for Ariana, being a new coach and falling in love with her artists and then finding out she has to send one home every time. It’s pretty tough, and you can see how emotional that is for her.”

Girl Named Tom Wins ‘The Voice’





Girl Named Tom was announced the winner of Season 21 of “The Voice.” The three siblings who hail from Ohio became the first trio to win the singing series, and were guided by coach Kelly Clarkson throughout the season.

On December 14, 2021, the band posted a Tweet updating their fans. They revealed that they flew home after winning “The Voice” to be with their father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

The band wrote, “… our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery. The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love…” They continued, “Of course, this is NOT a goodbye. We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you. We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!”

Interestingly enough, all members of Girl Named Tom intended on becoming doctors, according to NBC. It was when their father was diagnosed with cancer that they decided to spend more time at home, putting off college. In 2019, they formed the band and spent the year touring in their minivan to 27 different cities across the country.