Why Ariana Grande Wore a Bra Top to Her Brother’s Wedding

Most people think of a wedding as a formal event. But “The Voice” judge Ariana Grande turned some chairs of her own when she showed up to her brother Frankie’s wedding in a custom Vera Wang bra top. The bra was accompanied by a matching high slit skirt, also designed by Vera Wang. These high fashion Haute Couture garments definitely showed more skin than traditional wedding attire, but Ariana has her reasons for that.

This Is What Ariana Wore to the Wedding

Frankie Grande’s May 4, 2022 wedding (“May the 4th Be With You”) had a major Star Wars theme, according to Page Six. This may explain why his sister chose her controversial attire. Brother Frankie told Billboard that he married boyfriend Hale Leon “at a small intimate galactic ceremony” at their Florida family home. As Page Six describes, “Ariana Grande is not like a regular bridesmaid, she’s a cool bridesmaid.”

Teen Vogue went into detail about the ensemble, explaining that “Ariana’s bustier top was a bit of an optical illusion, as it appeared to have a clear strip connecting two separate pieces of fabric. The skirt portion had a large slit along one leg and Ariana seemed to be wearing black hosiery under.” The fashion statement certainly did not go unnoticed, as Ariana become the other star of her brother’s wedding.

Frankie, like Ariana, is no stranger to reality TV. Frankie competed in the long-running CBS reality show “Big Brother” in season 16, where he placed fifth. Frankie and Ariana Grande have always shared a close relationship. Growing up together with their mother, Joan, they both became huge fans of music and Broadway. In spite of Frankie being 10 years older than Ariana, this shared love of musical theater forged an unbreakable bond between them, Showbiz CheatSheet explains.

Billboard reports that Ariana had very kind words to say about Frankie and Hale’s union on Instagram: “Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls, @halegrande @frankiegrande I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games.” She further complimented her new brother-in-law, by posting, “Hale, I adore you. You are the most happy-making and divine addition to all our lives. Thank you for loving him the way that you do. It’s all I ever wanted for him.”

What Do Fans Think of Ariana’s Fashion Choice?

Reactions are mixed. Some commenters thought that Ariana was trying to make her brother’s wedding all about her. One tweeted “Trying to show up brother???” while another balked “stole the show i literally thought this was her wedding 😭” A similar angry tweet read, “I normally don’t care about weddings but isn’t it consider bad form to deliberately outshine or draw the attention from the bride by wearing a statement or ‘provocative’ item of clothing?”

Some responses were more positive, trying to defend Ariana. For example, one fan tweeted, “she’s THE Ariana Grande one of the biggest pop star in the world ofc she’s gonna have all eyes on her regardless of what she’s wearing, u can’t blame her.” Some commenters were surprised at all of the negative comments. One defender tweeted, “She looks good, and in other news water is wet.”

If it’s not so obvious to everyone that Ariana “looks good” in her bra top, it is hard to deny that she at least succeeded in standing out.