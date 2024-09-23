‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Reveals ‘Overwhelming’ Challenges Since Show

Four months after winning the 25th season of “The Voice” in May 2024 — and days before the next season’s premiere — powerhouse vocalist Asher HaVon opened up about how “overwhelming” the aftermath of his big win has been, warning other singers to “please prepare and learn” before trying to follow in his footsteps.

HaVon, 31, is a gospel and R&B singer from Selma, Alabama, who was the show’s first openly LGBTQ+ winner in its 13-year-history, per GLAAD. In an Instagram post on September 19, 2024, he wrote a lengthy message to fans, writing that he wanted to “share my heart with you all.”

“Since my journey on The Voice,” he wrote, “life has been a whirlwind of experiences—some beautiful and some challenging. Becoming the face of something means navigating the highs and lows that come with it: the pressure, the anxiety, the love, and yes, even the hate.”

“Much of my life has been a struggle,” HaVon continued, “and I believe it’s tied to the incredible gift I carry, one that I know is bestowed upon me by God.”

But since winning “The Voice” as a member of coach Reba McEntire‘s team, HaVon shared that figuring out his next steps and dealing with so much red tape has not been easy — and he’s not the first winner to say so.

Asher HaVon Says ‘I Wish I Had Known’ More About What Was Expected of Him After Winning ‘The Voice’

HaVon has been singing since he was a child — in talent shows, church choirs, and eventually performing for large audiences, per WFSA — including leading the choir at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march, attended by former President Barack Obama.

But after a two-year retirement from performing, per NBC, he auditioned for “The Voice” on a whim. Unexpectedly skyrocketing to stardom on the show has thrown him for a loop at times, he shared in his September 19 post.

“Being in the entertainment industry is a whole new level of challenge,” he wrote. “The expectations can be overwhelming, and it’s easy to feel lost beneath the glitz and glamour. But at my core, there’s just a boy who longs to sing.”

“I wish I had known that the business side of this industry takes up 80% of the journey,” he admitted, and then warned others following in his footsteps, “To anyone aspiring to join this world, please learn and prepare. It’s crucial to understand that not everyone will have your back—some may even revel in your struggles.”

“As I reflect on the legends—Whitney Houston, Prince, Michael Jackson—I finally grasp the immense pressure to perform perfectly,” HaVon continued. “I find myself praying, ‘Lord, cover me.’ I know my journey hasn’t always been smooth, largely due to a lack of experience and support, but my heart has always remained true. It’s this sincerity that I believe has allowed major doors to open in my life, even when I sometimes wish they wouldn’t.”

Havon concluded by writing, “To everyone riding this rollercoaster with me, thank you for being my shelter through the storms. And to those who have helped me see my own areas for growth, I appreciate your guidance. As John Legend said, I am Anointed, and that strength helps me keep standing, even when I want to falter. Thank you for loving me, as I will always love you. ❤️”

Other Winners of ‘The Voice’ Have Vented About the Challenges After the Show

For winning “The Voice,” HaVon won a $100,000 cash prize and record deal with UMG, according to Taste of Country. He quickly purchased a Jeep Wrangler, he shared on Instagram, revealing it was the first vehicle he’d ever owned.

Multiple past winners of “The Voice” have expressed, in hindsight, how unprepared they were to navigate the business side of the music industry and the pressure to succeed.

In 2021, season 10 winner Alisan Porter told the New York Post, “Once you win, they’re on to the next season within two months and you’re a has-been. And I was, like, terrified that I wasn’t gonna use this momentum to make it in the music business. It was definitely not what I had expected.”

Season 8 winner Sawyer Fredericks told the Post that many winning artists — including him — haven’t meshed well with the team and expectations at the record label, explaining, “I feel like they’re trying to cookie-cutter every person that comes out of ‘The Voice’ ’cause they think they’re all the same. I don’t think they put the time into figuring out what kind of artist I was.”

After season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood’s victory on the show in December 2022, he told Music Mayhem he didn’t plan to spend his cash prize on anything special, realizing he needed to use it as a nest egg.

“I gotta save my money,” he said. “I’m still a broke college kid. I don’t care what prize money that they threw my way. I’m not even going to see that. That’s going to go in into some investments. So I just gotta stay young, stay broke, and stay hungry because thriving off a little, you can grow a lot more than thriving off a lot. So, I’m just very excited to pursue my career.”

Season 26 of “The Voice” premieres on September 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.