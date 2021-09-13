‘The Voice’ Australia Crowns Winner, Fans Slam Finale as ‘Fake’

Australia’s iteration of “The Voice” concluded on Sunday, September 12, 2021, and some fans were disappointed about the lack of excitement since the show was prerecorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunday Morning Herald reported on Bella Taylor-Smith winning “The Voice” Australia and explained that some of the show was pre-recorded.

“The Voice” Australia airs on Seven, which only commissioned 13 episodes for the season rather than the 21 that the show had in previous seasons, according to The Sunday Morning Herald. That was one of the obstacles going into the finale for fans, who may have felt like they didn’t have time to get to know the contestants.

Fans Say the Reactions Felt Fake

Knowing #TheVoiceAU grand final was prerecorded with multiple endings had actually ruined my night, it feels so fake now 😭 — ✰ anneena ✰ (@sweeteningharry) September 12, 2021

Yahoo Entertainment reported that fans said “The Voice” finale reactions seemed fake, and they were because the show was prerecorded, which was originally reported by Yahoo! Lifestyle Australia.

Because the show was not being filmed live, they recorded four separate reactions to the winner being announced, one for each finalist including Mick Harrington and Arlo Smith as solo acts and the six-part act called G-Nation.

“Congratulations Bella but so disappointed at having to watch fake reactions at a prerecorded grand final. Second year in a row. What an anti climax,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Knowing #TheVoiceAU grand final was prerecorded with multiple endings had actually ruined my night, it feels so fake now.”

“Looks so fake, everyone is so happy #TheVoiceAu,” another person tweeted.

Bella Taylor-Smith Was Crowned the Winner

Bella Taylor-Smith won “The Voice” Australia. According to the Sunday Morning Herald, Taylor-Smith is a devout Christian and took home $100,000 and a recording contract.

Some fans took to Twitter to celebrate the win following the announcement.

“Yay Bella. So well deserved. I’d buy her records, such a beautiful voice,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Avoided Twitter for weeks to not get spoilers from #TheVoiceAU did a slight marathon and was stoked to see the end result, Bella was a clear star from the beginning & I have no doubt that a lot of talent from this year’s show will go far!”

Yet another wrote, “Congrats Bella Taylor Smith. Very well deserved and without a doubt the best performer of the night.”

‘The Voice’ USA Premieres Soon

Bella Taylor Smith's voice just takes us higher and higher 🙌 Stream #TheVoiceAU winner's single 'Higher' and more ➡️ https://t.co/yMZfCTGSuU pic.twitter.com/oOFzFUsZsm — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) September 13, 2021

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice,” the American version of the show, is premiering soon, and fans are ready to see their favorite coaches build their teams in hopes of taking home the win at the end of the season.

The show will feature coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend as well as host Carson Daly, and it will premiere on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

“The Voice” will air two days a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays, for the entire season.

Battle round advisors include Camila Cabello for Team Legend, Jason Aldean for Team Kelly, Dierks Bently for Team Shelton and Kristin Chenoweth for Team Ariana. The Mega Mentor for the season will be superstar Ed Sheeran.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Season 21: Everything You Need to Know