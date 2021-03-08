Watch: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Battle Over Avery Roberson After Four-Chair Turn

NBC’s singing competition The Voice continued the search for the next big star with another round of Blind Auditions, which included country singer Avery Roberson.

Roberson auditioned in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. He chose to perform Tim McGraw’s “If You’re Reading This” while playing the guitar, and it paid off for him big time.

The contestant earned a four-chair turn and a standing ovation for his performance.

Watch Avery Roberson’s Blind Audition

The first two coaches to turn around were Clarkson and Legend, and they were followed closely by Shelton. Jonas held out for longer than the others, but when the singer hit a big note, Jonas hit his big red button the hardest.

“I love this!” Clarkson said immediately following the performance, which earned a standing ovation from the coaches, if the four-chair turn wasn’t enough for him, then that definitely was. “That was so beautiful!”

Roberson is a singer from Rutherford, North Carolina, and he's 20 years old.

“I thought it was quite remarkable how you didn’t do what people expect people to do to get four-chair turns,” Clarkson added. “Which is wail everywhere, and do all these things. You kept it you, and it sounded so beautiful and intimate. The storyteller vibe, that was the coolest part for me. And your tone is incredible.”

She threw in her pitch, saying, “I don’t know who you’re gonna pick, I have an inkling, but I will tell you, I have won this show with a male country singer.”

The Coaches Battled Over Roberson

After the mesmerizing performance, each of the coaches wanted Roberson on their team.

Clarkson’s pitch to Roberson had to do with the fact that she grew up listening to and singing country music, though she might not have as much experience in that arena as Shelton does.

Legend looked over at Shelton and said he had a smug look on his face, telling the contestant that Shelton was arrogant.

“I’m just excited about Avery!… can you believe how they treat me?” Shelton asked.

Shelton continued, “Kelly said something that I never really thought about before. She says she grew up on country music. But then she walked away from it. I, on the other hand, grew up on country music, and that is all I’ve ever done is country music. I just celebrated my tenth anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

At that point, Jonas reminded Shelton that he also celebrated 10 years as a coach on The Voice, which films in Hollywood.

“I do work in Hollywood, there’s no question about it,” Shelton conceded.

While the sneak peek ends before viewers get to see what team Roberson picks, it’s possible that he’ll be deciding between Team Blake and Team Nick. Jonas threw his hat in the ring by saying that he loves country music, listens to it often, and has worked with a lot of country singers by writing songs for them. He even said he’d love to write a song with Roberson if he got the chance to coach him.

Tune in to The Voice at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays and 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays on NBC.

