Watch: Country Singer Gets Four-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’

Avery Robertson’s smooth vocals were enough to earn him a four-chair turn on The Voice.

The 20-year-old country singer got his first chair turn from John Legend, followed by Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas, who turned his chair just before the song was over.

Here’s what you need to know:

Legend Was the First to Turn His Chair

Clarkson told Robertson, “I thought it was remarkable that you didn’t do what people expect you to do to get a four-chair turn. You didn’t rail everywhere. You kept it you. It sounded so beautiful and intimate. The storyteller vibe was the best part for me and your tone is incredible.”

When it was Shelton’s turn to speak, the coach said, “I… grew up on country music and that is all I have ever done,” Blake said. “I just celebrated my 10th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and I am the only person on this panel who knows who sings the song that you just sang. It’s important to have a concrete understanding of country music because you can’t know where it’s going unless you know where it came from. I have to be your coach, Avery. I would be honored. I would be proud.”

John, however, wasn’t going to step away. He told Robertson, “Avery, I know I’m not the obvious choice for a country artist, but I turned for you before any of the other coaches because I heard a beautiful, beautiful voice. The tone is rich, subtle, and that’s what this show is about. Finding great voices to be heard by the rest of the country. I turned for you because I love great music and I love coaching great vocalists. So, I would love to be your coach.”

As for who Avery chooses, well, that’s anyone’s guess at this point in time. Before he spoke, however, he said, “I would love to work with any of y’all. Y’all are amazing, but I have to go with my gut on this one…”

What does his gut say? Is he insinuating he chose Shelton?

Blake Talks About the Voice

For a recent Voice promo shared with People, Shelton shared of his first time on The Voice ten years ago, “I wish I could sit here and tell you I know exactly what The Voice, the television show, is going to be about. I know we’re going to be sitting in these big chairs and our back is going to be turned to the performer and we all have to decide based solely on this voice if we think this person can be a star,” he continued. “I love that about this show because it has to start with a great voice.”

Now, ten years later, Shelton says, “People just never get tired of this show… They love the idea, they love the fact that we’re all about talent here and not any of the other bull crap that comes along with the music industry.”

“This show has a lot of integrity, and we really do work hard at trying to find the best singer we can find and then try to help them as much as we can. This is a show that there will never be another one like it. This opportunity is never going to come again.”

The Voice airs Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

