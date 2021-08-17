24-Year-Old Superstar Announced as Team Legend Battle Advisor for Season 21

NBC’s “The Voice” premieres for season 21 on September 20, 2021, meaning that the show has already begun filming and the coaches have already started narrowing down their teams.

When it comes to the Battle Rounds, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande have chosen their own advisors and announced who they are to fans.

When it comes to Team Legend, the coach has selected Grammy Award-winning artist Camila Cabello to help out his singer-songwriters.

The Coaches Teased Their Choices & Let Viewers Guess

During a video posted on social media teasing the advisor choices for the upcoming season, the coaches talked with their advisors. The advisors had their faces and voices distorted to hide their identities while the coaches asked them personal questions.

For Team Legend, fans believed the advisor is Camila Cabello, and some even matched her shirt in the video to another photo she previously shared. During the question and answer session, the distorted figure shared that their biggest accomplishment was singing with their dad in Mexico City.

“Camila gave herself away in the first question about singing with her dad on stage in Mexico,” one person tweeted.

Cabello Expressed Her Excitement

that’s riiiiiight #TeamLegend !! thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season’s battle rounds!! #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/dW8k3ujSQA — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 16, 2021

Cabello took to Twitter to express her excitement for the upcoming season and her time on “The Voice.”

“That’s riiiiight #TeamLegend,” Cabello wrote. “Thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season’s battle rounds!! #TheVoice @NBCTheVoice.”

Legend tweeted, “Excited to have @camila_cabello joining #TeamLegend as an advisor for battle rounds! Season 21 of @NBCTheVoice is right around the corner! #TheVoice.”

The rest of the advisors for the season have also now been announced. For Team Kelly, Jason Aldean will be the battle advisor. Team Blake will see Dierks Bentley being the Battle Advisor, and Team Ariana tapped Kristin Chenoweth to be their advisor for season 21.

The advisors aren’t the only people meeting others for the first time on the set of “The Voice” this year.

Grande and Shelton met for the first time while filming one of the promotions for the upcoming season. Grande reached out to hug Shelton and the rest of the coaches while they were meeting.

“Ariana Grande is the new coach,” Shelton says in the video. “And she is making a grande entrance. Today is our first formal introduction, hanging out, talking.”

Grande is then seen on the camera saying that she has yet to meet Shelton but that she has heard “he’s a handful, and I’m ready.”

The two are seen meeting for the first time.

“I feel like there should be a tumbleweed rolling by in the background,” Grande jokes before reaching out to hug Shelton.

She can also be seen hugging Kelly Clarkson and John Legend before filming the campfire promotion.

“We already had a handshake agreement, we’re gonna go at each other’s throats,” Shelton later tells the camera.

In an Instagram post, Grande shared some photos from her time on “The Voice” and also shared her thoughts about the other coaches.

“hello and screaming!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice!!!! it’s … the most ridiculous and fun. i adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet.”

READ NEXT: Chayce Beckham’s Debut Single Just Surpassed a Huge Milestone