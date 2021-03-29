‘The Voice’ Coaches Reveal Season 20 Battle Round Pairings

NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice’s season 20 is heating up, with the show finally moving onto the Battle Rounds. The Blind Auditions finished airing after six episodes, and each of the coaches have now revealed what the pairings will be for the next round.

During The Voice Battle Rounds, coaches Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson pair up the members of their teams to compete in a head-to-head battle. This season, Clarkson’s chair is being filled by Kelsea Ballerini for the time being, as Clarkson was sick at the time of filming and could not make it into the studio.

Jonas, Shelton, Legend and Ballerini will each watch performances from their contestants and decide who moves on and who will be sent home following the battle.

Ballerini announced the change on Twitter.

“When Kelly Clarkson calls you and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work,” she tweeted. “Thank you John Legend, Nick Jonas and ole pops Blake Shelton for making me feel like part of the NBC’s The Voice family. I’m forever #TeamKelly… See y’all at the battle rounds.”

‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds: Which Contestants Perform & What Songs Do They Sing?

Teams Kelly, Nick, Legend and Blake Reveal Their First Battle Pairings – The Voice Battles 2021

Each contestant will be paired up against another in order to try to beat out their competition and make it to the next round.

Team Kelly

Anna Grace Felton vs. Ainae singing “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse

Corey Ward vs. Savanna Woods singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

Gihanna Zoe vs. Halley Greg singing “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Kenzie Wheeler vs. JD Casper singing “Fishin’ in the Dark” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Ryleigh Modig vs. Gean Garcia singing “pov” by Ariana Grande

Team Blake

Connor Christian vs. Aaron Konzelman singing “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” by Waylon Jennings

Ethan Lively vs. Avery Roberson singing “Just Got Started Loving You” by James Otto

Cam Anthony vs. Emma Caroline singing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay

Jordan Matthew Young vs. Keegan Ferrel singing “Calling All Angels” by Train

Pete Mroz vs. Savanna Chestnut singing “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt

Team Legend

Rio Lana vs. Carolina Rial singing “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye ft. Kimbra

Pia Renee vs. Christine Cain singing “Baby” by Brandy

Ciana Pelekai vs. Denisha Dalton singing “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae

Victor Solomon vs. Deion Warren singing “U Got it Bad” by usher

Zania Alake vs. Durell Anthony singing “Emotion” by Bee Gees

Team Nick

Dana Monique vs. Devan Blake Jones sing “Stuck With U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Jose Figueroa, Jr. vs. Awari singing “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

Rachel Mac vs. Bradley Sinclair singing “Your Song” by Elton John

Raine Stern vs. Andrew Marshall singing “Adore You” by Harry Styles

Zae Romeo vs. Lindsay Joan singing “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron and Zendaya

Who Are the Battle Round Advisors?

This season on The Voice, some familiar faces will be joining the teams.

For Team Nick, actor and singer Darren Criss is the Battle Round Advisor. Brandy joins Team Legend, Dan + Shay join Team Blake, and Team Kelly will be advised by Luis Fonsi.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

