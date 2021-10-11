‘The Voice’ Live Battle Rounds Spoilers: Eliminations & Winners

Tonight on “The Voice,” the Battle Rounds begin.

Contestants from the same team will face off against each other in the hopes of advancing to the next round. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton will be forced to eliminate contestants from their teams.

Battle Round Advisors Jason Aldean, Camila Cabello, Kristen Chenoweth, and Dierks Bentley will help the coaches make their difficult decisions.

Who stays and who goes? Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight’s episode. This post will be updated as the episode airs.

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for the Monday, October 11, 2021 episode of “The Voice.”

The First Team Ariana Battle

Who’s ready for the Battle Rounds?! John Legend certainly is. He wore a boxing robe for the episode intro.

First up, it’s Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae from Team Ariana. Katie has been open about her experience with postpartum depression. The experience pushed her to find herself again and follow her dreams. Ariana calls Bella her “Italian sister.” Bella wanted to pursue musical theatre but decided not to after she got rejected from her top school.

Ariana’s Battle Advisor is Tony-Award winner Kristen Chenoweth. Katie and Bella will be performing “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand. Kristen Chenoweth got choked up talking about how she cares about acting choices and about Donna and Barbra’s legacy and says the contestants have risen to the challenge.

Ariana teared up during the beginning of the performance before getting on her feet to dance. Both women sound great. This is going to be a hard choice for Ariana.

John Legend loved both contestants’ performances but said he was leaning towards Katie Rae. Blake Shelton said he was leaning towards Bella DeNapoli.

Who Won the First Team Ariana Battle?

Ariana got extremely emotional announcing her battle decision, saying, “I literally talked to my therapist about this.” She ultimately picked Katie Rae as the winner.

But this isn’t the end of the road for Bella DeNapoli. Ariana used her save on Bella so both she and Katie will advance to the next round of the competition.

The First Team Legend Battle

John Legend’s Battle Advisor is Camila Cabello. She got her start on “The X Factor” so she knows a thing or two about singing competitions.

For the first Team Legend battle of the season, KJ Jennings and Samuel Harness will perform “I Know What You Did Last Summer” by Shawn Mendes and Cabello herself. During the coaching, John encouraged Samuel to find moments to shine.

Kelly Clarkson said she’s leaning more towards Samuel and Blake said the same. But Ariana said she saw more of KJ’s potential in this performance than her blind audition and would pick her.

John Legend picked Samuel. He thinks his voice has a little more character than KJ’s. Samuel Harness will advance to the next round!

