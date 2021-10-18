‘The Voice’ Season 21 Spoilers: Matchups, Winners, Elims In Battle Rounds Week 2

Battle Rounds are well underway on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice,” and that means teams are being whittled down by the coaches slowly going into the Knockout Rounds of the show.

The celebrity advisors for season 21 of “The Voice” are superstars from different sections of the music industry. Kelly Clarkson enlisted country singer Jason Aldean as her Battle Advisor, Blake Shelton brought in Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello is the advisor for Team John Legend, and new coach Ariana Grande tapped Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth as her advisor.

Each round, the coaches select two members of their team and assign them a song to sing together. At the end of the song, the coach gives feedback and selects one contestant as the winner. That contestant automatically moves through to the Knockout round, while the other contestant is sent home.

All the coaches have one Steal and one Save for the Battle Rounds. For the steal, they will be able to take one member of another team who would have otherwise been sent home. The Save applies to a member of their own team who they do not select as the winner of the round.

These spoilers come from the IdolForums, which is an often accurate forum to get spoilers for both “The Voice” and “American Idol.”

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” Battle Rounds follow. Do not read on if you do not want to see spoilers. The spoilers include what songs to expect AND which contestant wins the duel.

Team Ariana Week Two Battle Round Spoilers

Here’s what to expect from Team Ariana this week:

Jim & Sasha Allen vs. Sophia Bromberg: “Signed Sealed Delivered” by Stevie Wonder, Jim & Sasha WIN, Sophia eliminated

Raquel Trinidad vs. Hailey Mia: “Car Wash” by Rose Royce (Christina Aguilera & Missy Elliott), Raquel WINS, Hailey STOLEN by Kelly

Ryleigh Plank vs. KCK3: “Come on Over” by Christina Aguilera, Ryleigh WINS, KCK3 eliminated

Team Legend Week Two Battle Round Spoilers

Here are the songs and results for Team Legend during week two:

Joshua Vacanti vs. Keilah Grace: “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua WINS, Keilah eliminated

Sabrina Dias vs. Jack Rogan: “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift, Sabrina WINS, Jack eliminated

Shadale Johnson vs. Janora Brown: “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande, Shadale WINS, Janora eliminated

Paris Winningham vs. Jonathan Mouton: “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross, Paris WINS, Blake STEALS Jonathan

Team Blake Week Two Battle Round Spoilers

Here’s what goes down with Team Blake during week two:

Carson Peters vs. Clint Sherman: “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slipping Away” by Vince Gill, Carson WINS, Clint eliminated

Wendy Moten vs. Manny Keith: “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” by Sting, Wendy WINS, Ariana STEALS Manny

Berritt Haynes vs. Kaitlyn Velez: “Yellow” by Coldplay, Berritt WINS, Katilyn eliminated

Team Kelly Week Two Battle Round Spoilers

Here are the results from Team Kelly battles this week:

Gymani vs. Aaron Hines: “Working” by Tate McRae & Khalid, Gymani WINS, Aaron eliminated

Holly Forbes vs. Wyatt Michael: “Sunny” by Bobby Hebb, Holly WINS, Wyatt eliminated

The Cunningham Sisters vs. Parker McKay: “It’s My Party” by Leslie Gore, The Cunningham Sisters WIN, Parker eliminated

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

