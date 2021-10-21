‘The Voice’: Best Battle Round Performances From Season 21

The Battle Rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21 have aired completely, and the teams for Knockout Rounds have been set by the coaches.

During the Battle Rounds, “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and John Legend brought in battle advisors Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kristin Chenoweth, and Camila Cabello to help prepare contestants to give them the best chance at making it through to the next round of the competition.

The contestants did not back down from the challenge, delivering some of the best performances in the Battle Rounds in “The Voice” history.

Here are the best Battle Round performances from each team:

Team Ariana: Bella DeNapoli vs. Katie Rae





Though it may have not been the best performance vocally overall, the battle round between contestants Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae for Team Ariana was one of the best because of the way it caused Grande to react after.

The women performed “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).”

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but I adore you both so much,” she shared. “You’re both so consistently phenomenal, and there’s nothing to be fixed, ever. Every single time we ran it was stunningly perfect. There’s nothing that either of you can’t sing.”

She added that the song she chose meant a lot to her because she and her mom used to sing it together in the car.

“I literally talked to my therapist about this,” Grande said.

Grande chose Katie Rae as the winner of the battle, but she went on to save Bella DeNapoli to keep her on her team for the next round of the competition.

Team Blake: Manny Keith vs. Wendy Motem





Shelton had a hard time picking a winner after the battle of Manny Keith and Wendy Motem, however, because the performance was so strong from both contestants.

Shelton assigned the song “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You” by Sting to Keith and Motem ahead of their Battle Round, and both of the contestants delivered on the performance.

They were so good, in fact, that all of the coaches, not just Shelton, were impressed with them. Motem, in particular, belted out some hard-to-achieve notes and runs during the song.

Shelton chose Wendy Motem as the winner of the battle, but Manny Keith is not out of the competition. He will be continuing on Team Ariana.

Team Kelly: Jeremy Rosado vs. Jershika Maple





In another impressive performance, Team Kelly members Jeremy Rosado and Jershika Maple performed Justin Bieber’s “Hold on.”

By the end of the performance, each of the coaches were impressed, and they weren’t going to let these contestants leave the competition for good. When Kelly Clarkson chose to keep Jeremy Rosado in the competition on her team, Jershika Maple is stolen by both Grande and Legend.

Ultimately, Jershika chose to continue on with Team Legend for the competition.

Team Legend: Jonathan Mouton vs. Paris Winningham





Legend’s contestants Jonathan Mouton and Paris Winningham performed in what ended up being one of the best battles of the season as well. They performed Luther Vandross’s “Here and Now,” and it was such a close Battle that none of the coaches wanted to give Legend advice about who to save.

Legend ended up going with Paris, but Jonathan was up for stealing. In fact, Blake Shelton chose to steal Jonathan for his own team, so both the men will continue in the competition.

“I was gonna use my steal on either one of those guys, to be honest with you,” Shelton later told the camera.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC. Knockout Rounds begin airing on Monday, October 25, 2021.

