Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Billboard Music Awards 2020 With Opening Performance

Tonight, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards are finally going on, and Kelly Clarkson will be marking the beginning of the show with an opening performance. The superstar will also be the host of tonight’s show.

Clarkson will be one of many performers tonight. She’s opening the show with a performance of Whitney Houston’s song “Higher Love,” and she’ll be joined by Pentatonix and Sheila E, according to Billboard.

This marks Clarkson’s first performance since announcing she is getting a divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock. Another coach of The Voice, John Legend, will also be performing during the show.

Kelly Clarkson Will Host & Perform at the BBMAs

Clarkson’s duties won’t end directly after her performance at the BBMAs. Instead, she’ll continue taking the stage throughout the night as host of the show for the second year in a row.

The superstar announced her assignment as host of the show on Instagram on October 13, 2020.

“Third time’s the charm!” she wrote. “So excited to host again! Tune-in Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC!”

Clarkson is no stranger to hosting; she’s hosted the BBMAs multiple times, and she’s the host of her very own talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson Joins Many Other Performers & Nominees

There are many stars slated to perform at tonight’s BBMAs including musicians from a variety of genres.

Here’s who you can expect to see perform at the BBMAs:

Garth Brooks will deliver a medley of his hits in honor of his receiving the Icon Award

John Legend will perform “Never Break” from his album Bigger Love

Post Malone featuring Tyla Yahweh

Alicia Keys

Bad Bunny

Brandy featuring Ty Dolla Sign

BTS

Demi Lovato

Doja Cat

En Vogue

Garth Brooks

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid

Luke Combs

Saint Jhn

Sia

Presenters for the awards come from a variety of backgrounds and include everyone from social media personalities to the Mayor of Atlanta. Here’s who you can expect to see presenting at the award ceremony:

Addison Rae

Cher

Garcelle Beauvais

Jane Lynch

Jay Ellis

Jharrel Jerome

Julia Michaels

Lilly Singh

Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms

Nicole Richie

Spencer X

Taraji P. Henson

TwinsthenewTrend

Twitch

Kelly Clarkson Returns as Coach on ‘The Voice’ Next Week

Tonight won’t be the only opportunity to see Kelly Clarkson on TV in the coming weeks. Next week, NBC’s The Voice returns with all-new episodes that will include Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Clarkson and John Legend as the coaches. Blind auditions start on Monday, October 19 and will continue for a few weeks.

Clarkson is also working on music to be released soon. In September, she revealed that her new album will release sometime in 2021 and it’s a very special project for her since it deals with a lot of emotions she felt about her divorce.

“This’ll probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she told the Today Show. “And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

