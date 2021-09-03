‘The Voice’ Runner-Up to Headline Festival

Singers and songwriters who have been on NBC’s “The Voice” don’t always go on to have huge careers or headline festivals, but one finalist from season 11 has scored a gig at an upcoming festival with a close-to-home hook.

Billy Gilman was a finalist on season 11 of “The Voice,” and he was a member of Adam Levine’s team at the time. The singer performed “When We Were Young” by Adele for his blind audition and earned a four-chair turn.

He’s been singing since he was 11 years old, when he released his debut single and earned a GRAMMY nomination. Unfortunately, according to Trib Live, Gilman was dropped from his record label as a child because his voice started to change and his doctors told him not to sing through the process.

Gilman went on to compete on “The Voice,” and almost won the competition, but he ultimately lost to Sundance Head.

Gilman Will be Singing at the Pet Rock Festival

Gilman will be singing at the annual Pet Rock Festival on September 12, 2021. According to Worcester Magazine, Gilman almost immediately accepted the invitation to perform.

“When I got this [Pet Rock Festival invitation] on my desk, I said, ‘This is something I want to do’,” Gilman told the outlet.

Gilman says he has had plenty of pets in his life including goldfish and dogs, and, according to the magazine, he’s friends with reality star Lisa Vanderpump, who is passionate about dog rescues and formed The Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Gilman Loves ‘Variety’ in His Career

In the same interview, Gilman spoke about his career and how it has always had variety in it when it comes to sounds and genres. That being said, he still loves the country music sound.

“I would say I’m still in the country music mainstream sound,” he shared with Worcester Magazine. “It’s just what resonates with me and my audience. It’s more organic, and they feel it.”

He also told the outlet that he lost 100 tour dates because of the global pandemic, though he did make up for some of it by doing online shows weekly.

Gilman is currently on tour, with tour dates through September, October, November and December.

Here’s where you can still see Gilman live, according to his Instagram:

September 12: Worcester, Massachussetts

September 24: New Hope, Pennsylvania

October 1: Goshen, Indiana

October 2: Canton, Ohio

October 3: Columbus, Ohio

November 6: Louisa, Virginia

December 5: Providence, Rhode Island

Gilman told Trib Live at the time that he was grateful he did not win “The Voice” and working with Levine was more about what he wanted to do than it was coaching.

“As people leave, the tighter the circle gets, the more attention you get,” he told the outlet. “It wasn’t really coaching, though, it was more him letting me do what I wanted.”

He later added about why he was grateful he didn’t win, “The runner-up has more freedom. I’ve been playing some smaller venues, which is what I wanted to do, and getting personal with the audience. I used to run from that, now I’m doing it on purpose.”

“The Voice” returns on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

