‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Battle Round Winners & Who Was Eliminated Tonight?

“The Voice” kicked off the first of the Battle Rounds for season 22. Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani pitted their teammates against one another to start eliminating singers from the competition.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for season 23’s first Battle Rounds are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode that aired on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, spoiled for you.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Battle Rounds Episode One Live Recap

The episode started with the introduction of the coaches by host Carson Daly.

Team Blake: Austin Montgomery vs. Tanner Fussel

First, Austin Montgomery was revealed as the winner of Blake Shelton’s first Battle, which aired at the end of last night’s episode.

Austin Montgomery was declared the winner. Tanner Fussel was sent home.

Team Gwen: Jillian Jordyn vs. Rowan Grace

For Jillian and Rowan, Gwen chose the song “Fingers Crossed” by Lauren Spencer Smith. Going into the performance, Battle Advisor Sean Paul suggested the two sing toward each other more, and Gwen suggested they both work on their body language. Their performance was captivating, and all of the coaches seemed very impressed with it.

Gwen said she thought she could tell Jillian was nervous, but she added that she loves her voice. She went on to call Rowan “mind-blowing.”

Gwen chose Rowan as the winner of the battle. Jillian did not seem available for steal or save, likely because the battle was taped later in the session. Jillian Jordyn was sent home.

Team Legend: Valerie Harding vs. Dia Malai

Team Legend’s Battle Advisor was Jazmine Sullivan, and she was perfect for this battle because Legend had the girls singing “Bust ya Windows.” The advice to each of the singers was to get more into character. Jazmine told Dia to channel Catwoman, and John told them to make it “a little less pretty.” They received a standing ovation from Camila Cabello, and John was really proud of them.

“You two scared me a little bit,” Blake said, adding that he liked Dia’s consistency and Valerie’s “explosive” voice.

John chose Valerie as the winner of the battle. Dia Malai was sent home.

Team Camila: Steven McMorran vs. Morgan Myles

Camila Cabello brought on Charlie Puth as her advisor for the Battle Rounds. Camila had the “belting” singers perform “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, which she thought might be “super pop” for them. Camila and Charlie suggested they sing the song to each other. They proved themselves, showing a range of emotions throughout the song and performing together beautifully. They really commanded the stage. Morgan’s well on her way to cementing her place as a fan-favorite with this performance.

Gwen was shocked by how good the voices sounded together, and John called both performers “really good singers.” Camila said she thought both singers were “really, really special.

Camila chose Morgan Myles as the winner of the battle. She used her save on Steven.

Neither Morgan nor Steven went home.

Each Coach Had 14 Contestants On Their Teams Going Into the Battle Rounds

Here’s what the teams look like going into the Battle Rounds:

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Orlando Mendez

Reina Ley

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Ava Lynn Thuresson

Sasha Hurtado

Sydney Kronmiller

Eric Who

Zach Newbould

Grace Bello

Steven McMorran

Constance Howard

Team Blake:

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Kevin Hawkins

Brayden Lape

The Dryes

Madison Hughes

Tanner Fussell

Eva Ullman

Hillary Torchiana

Ansley Burns

Bodie

Austin Montgomery

Benny Weag

Jaeden Luke

Team Gwen:

Ian Harrison

Jay Allen

Alyssa Witrado

Sadie Bass

Cara Brindisi

Julia Aslanli

Tanner Howe

Kayla Von Der Heide

Destiny Leigh

Kique

Daysia

Jillian Jordyn

Rowan Grace

Justin Aaron

Team Legend: