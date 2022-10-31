‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Knockouts Part 1 Winners & Who Went Home?

Happy Halloween! This year, audiences are being treated with “The Voice” season 22 Knockout Rounds, which begin tonight, October 31. 36 acts have survived to this point in the competition, but with this season’s Three Way Knockouts twist, and each coach only having one Steal to use, only 16 acts will move on to the Live Playoffs.

Read below to see who Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend send ahead to the next round, and who they eliminate from the competition.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “The Knockouts Part 1” (October 31, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Battle Rounds Episode 4 Live Recap

The episode opened with the coaches meeting backstage before the show, with Blake Shelton and John Legend accidentally sporting identical cowboy Halloween costumes. The coaches then explained how difficult the Three-way Knockout twist and lack of Saves make their forthcoming decisions.

Team Blake: Bodie vs. Kevin Hawkins vs. The Dryes

Play

Bodie, Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes Compete for a Spot on Team Blake | NBC's The Voice Knockouts 2022 Bodie sings Post Malone's "Better Now," Kevin Hawkins sings Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work" and The Dryes sing Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris' "Chasing After You" during the Knockouts. Watch The Voice on Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub… 2022-10-28T16:59:55Z

The first Knockout of the night is between Team Blake’s Bodie, Kevin Hawkins, and The Dryes. The performances (Post Malone’s “Better Now,” Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work”, and Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You”, respectively) were teased as a sneak peek posted to YouTube earlier in the week. In rehearsals, Blake warned all three acts that even though the viewing public doesn’t have a vote yet, this is the time in the competition when audiences start deciding who they want to vote for in the live shows.

While all the vocal performances were memorable, The Dryes made sure to seal theirs with a kiss. Blake’s fellow coaches had nothing but praise for the three acts, and Camila mentioned that she would probably choose Bodie if it were up to her.

Blake’s final decision was to send Bodie to the Live Playoffs. The Dryes were eliminated, however Kevin Hawkins did not go home. Coaches Gwen and Camila both used their Steal, and Kevin chose to switch to Team Gwen.

Team Camila: Chello vs. Orlando Mendez vs. Morgan Myles

Team Camila’s first battle saw Chello singing “Hold On” by Justin Bieber, Orlando Mendez singing “Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw, and Morgan Myles singing “What the World Needs Now Is Love” by Jackie DeShannon. In rehearsals, Camila told the singers to visually project as much confidence as they are able.

What Do the Teams Look Like Going Into Tonight?

Going into tonight, all coaches are even with 9 members remaining. At the end of the Knockouts, each team will only have 4 acts remaining (3 knockout winners, and 1 stolen from another coach).

See the team rosters from before tonight’s episode below:

Team Camila:

Steven McMorran (saved in Battle Round)

Orlando Mendez

Jaeden Luke (stolen from Team Blake in Battle Round)

Reina Ley

Eric Who

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Morgan Myles

Team Blake:

Austin Montgomery

Jay Allen (stolen from Team Gwen in Battle Round)

Bodie

Brayden Lape

Eva Ullman

Kevin Hawkins

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

The Dryes (saved in Battle Round)

Team Gwen:

Rowan Grace

Cara Brindisi

Justin Aaron

Destiny Leigh (saved in Battle Round)

Daysia

Kique

Sasha Hurtado (stolen from Team Camila in Battle Round)

Alyssa Witrado

Kayla Von Der Heide

Team Legend: