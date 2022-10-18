‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Battle Round Part 3 Winners & Who Went Home?

“The Voice” season 22 Battle Rounds continue with part three tonight, October 18. After tonight, at least three more singers will advance to the Knockout Round (unless we see coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend use their Save or Steal, like last night). Only 22 of the 36 Knockout spots remain going into tonight’s episode. Keep reading to see who’s moving on.
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “The Battles Part 3” (October 18, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Battle Rounds Episode 3 Live Recap
The episode opened with host Carson Daly giving the newest coach Camila Cabello props for her work so far on her first season.
Team Camila: Eric Who vs. Sydney Kronmiller
“The Voice” teased one of tonight’s battles earlier today on their YouTube channel when they posted Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller’s duet of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”, which Gwen Stefani called “so weird, and I mean that in a good way”. Coach Camila Cabello has her work cut out for her with this battle, asking “What would Blake do?”
In rehearsal, advisor Charlie Puth thought the two sang “perfectly” together, while Cabello told the singers not to be afraid of coming off “too dramatic”. Puth predicted the winner would be whoever was able to “pull everybody in”.
Based on the performance, Cabello declared Eric Who the winner. Sydney Kronmiller was eliminated.
Team Blake: Benny Weag vs. Brayden Lape
Blake Shelton paired the two pop/country vocalists together on the song “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum. Advisor Jimmie Allen told the singers to “make the song yours”, and find their emotional connection to the lyrics. Shelton told Lape, only 15 years old, to make sure he opens up and sings with confidence during the performance.
Allen also told the singers, who were both playing guitar in rehearsal, to make sure they weren’t using the guitar as a “crutch” to hide behind, and in their hotel rehearsal later, both contestants decided to go on without the guitar.
Shelton’s fellow coaches agreed that both singers had strengths and weaknesses, especially with their stage presence, and in the end, Shelton chose Brayden Lape as the winner. Benny Weag was sent home.
In a montage, the following results were revealed:
- Team Blake: Eva Ullmann beat Ansley Burns singing “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift
- Team Legend: Morgan Taylor beat SOLsong singing “Die For You” by The Weeknd
- Team Gwen: Daysia beat Julia Aslanli singing “Home” by Michael Bublé
Ansley Burns, SOLsong, and Julia Aslanli have been eliminated.
Team Legend: Parijita Bastola vs. The Marilynds
John Legend gave Parijita Bastola and The Marilynds “How Deep Is Your Love” by The Bee Gees. Advisor Jazmine Sullivan gave the singers the following advice to help calm nerves before a live performance: “Drink heavy. A shot.”
The other coaches all praised Bastola’s stage presence, and Legend agreed, giving Parijita Bastola the win, however The Marilynds did not go home.
John Legend used his Save on The Marilynds, and they are moving on to the Knockout round.
What Do the Teams Look Like Going Into Tonight?
Going into tonight, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton have the most team members standing with 13. Gwen Stefani and John Legend trail them close behind with 12 members remaining. See the team rosters before tonight’s episode below.
Team Camila:
- Devix
- Chello
- Andrew Igbokidi
- Sasha Hurtado
- Sydney Kronmiller
- Eric Who
- Zach Newbould
- Constance Howard
- Morgan Myles (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Steven McMorran (saved in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Orlando Mendez (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Jaeden Luke (stolen from Team Blake in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Reina Ley (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
Team Blake:
- Kate Kalvach
- Bryce Leatherwood
- Kevin Hawkins
- Brayden Lape
- The Dryes
- Madison Hughes
- Eva Ullman
- Hillary Torchiana
- Ansley Burns
- Benny Weag
- Austin Montgomery (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Jay Allen (stolen from Team Gwen in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Bodie (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
Team Gwen:
- Ian Harrison
- Alyssa Witrado
- Sadie Bass
- Julia Aslanli
- Tanner Howe
- Kayla Von Der Heide
- Kique
- Daysia
- Rowan Grace (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Cara Brindisi (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Justin Aaron (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Destiny Leigh (saved in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
Team Legend:
- Omar Jose Cardona
- David Andrew
- Peyton Aldridge
- Morgan Taylor
- Parijita Bastola
- SOLsong
- Kara McKee
- The Marilynds
- Lana Love
- Kim Cruse
- Valerie Harding (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)
- Emma Brooke (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)