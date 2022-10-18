‘The Voice’ 2022 Live Recap: Battle Round Part 3 Winners & Who Went Home?

“The Voice” season 22 Battle Rounds continue with part three tonight, October 18. After tonight, at least three more singers will advance to the Knockout Round (unless we see coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend use their Save or Steal, like last night). Only 22 of the 36 Knockout spots remain going into tonight’s episode. Keep reading to see who’s moving on.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “The Voice” season 22 episode, “The Battles Part 3” (October 18, 2022). Do not read ahead if you do not want this episode spoiled.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Battle Rounds Episode 3 Live Recap

The episode opened with host Carson Daly giving the newest coach Camila Cabello props for her work so far on her first season.

Team Camila: Eric Who vs. Sydney Kronmiller

Play

Eric Who vs. Sydney Kronmiller on Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" | NBC's The Voice Battles 2022 Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller perform Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL:… 2022-10-18T16:59:46Z

“The Voice” teased one of tonight’s battles earlier today on their YouTube channel when they posted Eric Who and Sydney Kronmiller’s duet of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”, which Gwen Stefani called “so weird, and I mean that in a good way”. Coach Camila Cabello has her work cut out for her with this battle, asking “What would Blake do?”

In rehearsal, advisor Charlie Puth thought the two sang “perfectly” together, while Cabello told the singers not to be afraid of coming off “too dramatic”. Puth predicted the winner would be whoever was able to “pull everybody in”.

Based on the performance, Cabello declared Eric Who the winner. Sydney Kronmiller was eliminated.

Team Blake: Benny Weag vs. Brayden Lape

Play

Benny Weag vs. Brayden Lape on Parker McCollum's "Pretty Heart" | The Voice Battles 2022 Benny Weag and Brayden Lape perform Parker McCollum's "Pretty Heart" during The Voice Battles. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/… 2022-10-19T00:33:47Z

Blake Shelton paired the two pop/country vocalists together on the song “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum. Advisor Jimmie Allen told the singers to “make the song yours”, and find their emotional connection to the lyrics. Shelton told Lape, only 15 years old, to make sure he opens up and sings with confidence during the performance.

Allen also told the singers, who were both playing guitar in rehearsal, to make sure they weren’t using the guitar as a “crutch” to hide behind, and in their hotel rehearsal later, both contestants decided to go on without the guitar.

Shelton’s fellow coaches agreed that both singers had strengths and weaknesses, especially with their stage presence, and in the end, Shelton chose Brayden Lape as the winner. Benny Weag was sent home.

In a montage, the following results were revealed:

Play

Eva Ullmann, Morgan Taylor and Daysia's Gorgeous Performances Win | The Voice Battles 2022 Eva Ullmann and Ansley Burns perform Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)," SOLsong and Morgan Taylor perform The Weeknd's "Die for You" and Daysia and Julia Aslanli perform Michael Bublé's "Home" during The Voice Battles. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock »… 2022-10-19T00:35:49Z

Team Blake: Eva Ullmann beat Ansley Burns singing “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift

singing “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift Team Legend: Morgan Taylor beat SOLsong singing “Die For You” by The Weeknd

singing “Die For You” by The Weeknd Team Gwen: Daysia beat Julia Aslanli singing “Home” by Michael Bublé

Ansley Burns, SOLsong, and Julia Aslanli have been eliminated.

Team Legend: Parijita Bastola vs. The Marilynds

Play

Video Video related to ‘the voice’ 2022 live recap: battle round part 3 winners & who went home? 2022-10-18T19:56:16-04:00

John Legend gave Parijita Bastola and The Marilynds “How Deep Is Your Love” by The Bee Gees. Advisor Jazmine Sullivan gave the singers the following advice to help calm nerves before a live performance: “Drink heavy. A shot.”

The other coaches all praised Bastola’s stage presence, and Legend agreed, giving Parijita Bastola the win, however The Marilynds did not go home.

John Legend used his Save on The Marilynds, and they are moving on to the Knockout round.

What Do the Teams Look Like Going Into Tonight?

Going into tonight, Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton have the most team members standing with 13. Gwen Stefani and John Legend trail them close behind with 12 members remaining. See the team rosters before tonight’s episode below.

Team Camila:

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Sasha Hurtado

Sydney Kronmiller

Eric Who

Zach Newbould

Constance Howard

Morgan Myles (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Steven McMorran (saved in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Orlando Mendez (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Jaeden Luke (stolen from Team Blake in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Reina Ley (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team Blake:

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Kevin Hawkins

Brayden Lape

The Dryes

Madison Hughes

Eva Ullman

Hillary Torchiana

Ansley Burns

Benny Weag

Austin Montgomery (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Jay Allen (stolen from Team Gwen in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Bodie (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team Gwen:

Ian Harrison

Alyssa Witrado

Sadie Bass

Julia Aslanli

Tanner Howe

Kayla Von Der Heide

Kique

Daysia

Rowan Grace (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Cara Brindisi (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Justin Aaron (won Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Destiny Leigh (saved in Battle Round, moving on to Knockouts)

Team Legend: