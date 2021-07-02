Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Apply For Marriage License: When Is the Wedding?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have applied for their marriage license, and now, people are wondering when the couple is going to officially tie the knot.

According to TMZ, the nuptials could take place as soon as July 4 weekend. In Oklahoma, according to The Knot, couples have ten days from when they file for a marriage license to actually get married.

Sources told TMZ that the couple is planning on getting wed on Saturday, July 3, at Blake’s ranch, but that has yet to be corroborated by the couple.

TMZ reported, “We’re told the couple has an entire weekend of activities and celebrations planned, but they’re staying a bit flexible due to the weather forecast. If mother nature cooperates, the ceremony will be held in an outdoor chapel on the ranch.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Applied for a Marriage License on Tuesday

Shelton and Stefani applied for a marriage license on Tuesday, June 29, meaning they only have until Friday, July 9, to tie the knot.

A source told People, “Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it’s safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding.”

The source added, “She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though.”

According to Insider, Stefani joined “The Voice” back in 2014– she coached alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Pharrell Williams.

One year later, Shelton and then-wife, Miranda Lambert, filed for a divorce, Insider added. In August of 2015, Stefani split from her then-husband.

Within months, Shelton and Lambert performed onstage together, and fans began to wonder if there was something going on between the two of them. It was November 2015 when E! reported that the couple was dating.





Play



Gwen Stefani Reflects on the 25th Anniversary of Don’t Speak Gwen Stefani talks about her engagement to Blake Shelton, her new single "Slow Clap" and the 25th anniversary of No Doubt’s "Don’t Speak." Late Night with Seth Meyers. Stream now on Peacock: bit.ly/3erP2gX Subscribe to Late Night: bit.ly/LateNightSeth Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers Weeknights 12:35/11:35c on NBC. Get more Late Night with Seth Meyers: nbc.com/late-night-with-seth-meyers/ LATE NIGHT ON SOCIAL… 2021-04-23T09:00:17Z

In April 2021, Stefani told Seth Meyers of the engagement, as seen above, “I was dying to tell everybody, you know what I mean? And I knew I was going to be on your show, and I felt really guilty actually. But look, look. There it is. There it is, guys.”

Stefani added, “We were really excited to share it, and it was fun to kind of hold on to the secret for a week,” she said. “And then, finally, Blake was the one that was like, ‘Wait, when are you gonna tell people?’ I’m like, ‘You’re the one that said not to tell anyone!’”





Play



Blake Shelton On Marrying Gwen, His Weight Loss Goals, And Why They Hid Their Love From Adam Levine EXTENDED INTERVIEW – "The Voice" coach and country music superstar Blake Shelton opens up about his engagement to Gwen Sefani, the reason they hid their love from Adam Levine for so long, and the pounds he promised Luke Byran he'd lose before the wedding. Subscribe To "The Late Show" Channel HERE: bit.ly/ColbertYouTube For more content… 2021-02-13T02:00:03Z

In February 2021, Shelton opened up to Stephen Colbert about the engagement, as well.

“Nobody’s more shocked about this than I am. It makes no sense,” Shelton admitted. “I can see that you’re looking at that picture right now and thinking, ‘What the hell is happening?'”

Colbert then quipped, “And she seems happy about it! At first I thought it was a dare or something, she lost a bet. But she really seems happy here.”

Shelton replied, “Bring it on, I can take it. I can take it. I understand. Trust me, I understand. You can’t blame me for not jumping at the opportunity though.”