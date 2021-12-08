Blake Shelton ‘Purposely’ Didn’t Invite Adam Levine to His Wedding

When Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was a coach on “The Voice,” he and Blake Shelton had quite the bromance.

Although Levine told PEOPLE that he and Shelton “keep in touch constantly” in March, the “Moves Like Jagger” singer was absent at Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s July wedding.

In an April appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Ellen DeGeneres asked Levine if he was going to sing at Shelton and Stefani’s wedding. “I don’t support their marriage,” joked Levine. “She’s so cool and he’s not.” DeGeneres defended Shelton, saying, “he’s very funny and very smart.” Levine simply conceded, “he’s vaguely charming.” He went on to say that he would object at the wedding and would “probably not be invited” as a result of the interview.

So was Levine right in the end? In a December 6 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Shelton said he knew all about what Levine had said to DeGeneres. He revealed his mom sent him a video of the interview. “That’s the reason we didn’t invite him to the wedding is that interview he did on your show,” Shelton said, adding that he “purposely did not invite Adam Levine to my wedding and I think it’s funny.”

But the “God’s Country” singer then admitted that he and Levine really like each other and that his wedding was simply a very small affair. He told DeGeneres that there were probably less than thirty people in attendance, including the people there working.

Shelton Says He’s a ‘Lazy, Deadbeat Husband’

Shelton told DeGeneres that leading up to the wedding, he’d been saying in interviews that he was leaving all the wedding planning to his bride-to-be. “Then some writer wrote, ‘oh look, you know he’s already a lazy, deadbeat husband,’ but the truth is, I am,” Shelton joked.

He added that the wedding was his wife’s vision and all he had to do was “drink and kiss Gwen Stefani. I mean, my god it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had.” But Shelton did contribute something special to the event — a song.

“Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,” Shelton told PEOPLE. Shelton released the song, “We Can Reach the Stars,” on his album “Body Language Deluxe.”

Will Shelton Win Season 21 of ‘The Voice?’

The rest of this article contains spoilers from the December 7 episode of “The Voice.” Do not keep reading if you haven’t seen the episode yet and don’t want spoilers.

Shelton has two contestants in the top five on season 21 of “The Voice,” Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten. The “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer typically likes to keep a country artist in his lineup, but the last remaining country artist, Lana Scott, was eliminated on December 7.

It seems that Shelton’s biggest competition this year is Kelly Clarkson, who also has two fan-favorite acts on her team: 14-year-old Hailey Mia and sibling act Girl Named Tom. John Legend has only Jershika Maple left and Ariana Grande has no remaining contestants.

The season finale of “The Voice” airs Tuesday, 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC.

READ NEXT: Gwen Stefani Better Watch Out For This Team Blake Contestant On ‘The Voice’