Blake Shelton Reveals Role He Wants Adam Levine to Have at His Wedding

Blake Shelton recently announced his engagement to Voice coach Gwen Stefani. With the season finale coming up soon, Shelton stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers and made a joking plea to a former Voice coach.

Shelton has been coaching The Voice since season one, and he started alongside Adam Levine. Levine left the show back after season 16, but it seems that he and Shelton still have the “bromance” that fans loved to see play out from the red chairs.

Now, Shelton said he wants Levine at his wedding to Stefani and joked that he thinks Levine should perform there.

Shelton Says He Wants Levine to Perform at His Wedding

Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

He later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

Meyers Told Shelton He Had a “Gripe” With Him

Gwen Stefani appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in October 2020, and at the time, she and Shelton had not announced their engagement. They did, however, announce it on Instagram the very next day.

“The very next day, she basically announced on Instagram that you guys had been engaged,” Meyers said. “That’s the kind of content we could have really had a lot of fun with. Why did you wait?”

Shelton said he remembered Stefani doing the show because she was worried fans would pick up on the fact that she was wearing her engagement ring at the time.

Meyers also mentioned that Shelton and Stefani had been making a lot of music together recently, but all of the music has been in the country genre. He said he thought that it might be fun for Shelton’s fans if he broke into some ska music.

“I don’t even know, I’m not even certain what ska even means,” Shelton shared. “Is that like a genre?”

Meyers said ska is a genre inspired by reggae music.

“Maybe I could get away with some reggae, but I still don’t think I could perform it,” Shelton shared.

When it comes to The Voice, Shelton said he’s feeling confident about his chances of winning the show. He did say, however, that Stefani has a very good chance with Carter Rubin on his team.

The Voice season 19 two-part finale airs on Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Tune in to see if Stefani or Shelton take home the win this season.

