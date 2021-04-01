Blake Shelton Says the ‘Voice’ Coaches Will ‘Beat the Crap’ Out of Ariana Grande

Music superstar Ariana Grande is joining The Voice as a coach for the 21st season of the show. She will be joining current coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend in the big red chair, replacing two-time coach Nick Jonas.

Shelton appeared as a surprise co-host on Today With Hoda & Jenna, and during his time on the show, he spoke to Hoda Kotb about his wedding and about how he feels about Grande joining the coaching panel on The Voice.

“About two days ago, the producers texted us and said it was going to be Ariana,” he told Kotb. “I’m excited about it. I’m a fan of hers. I’m not going to lie, we’re still going to beat the crap out of her, you know, on the show. It’s our job — they pay us to win, Hoda. They don’t pay me to lose.”

Shelton Joked About Grande’s Age

In the segment, Shelton also poked fun at Grande for being so young.

“I used to look like Ariana when I started the show, and now look at me!” Shelton remarked, referring to the fact that he’s been on the show for the entire 20 seasons over 10 years.

Shelton is trying to pull in his seventh win during season 20 of the show, but he shared that the current rounds of the competition are the hardest for him since he’s having to narrow down his team.

“You have these people, you beg them to be on your team and then, the very next thing you do is kick half of them off,” he said. “That’s what makes it so great to watch as a fan of the show. I mean, that’s what keeps you on the edge of your seat. But as a coach, I hate that part.”

He added that his favorite part of the show is the Blind Audition round.

“It’s so much fun that we get to hear all the singers and that’s when we really get to go for the throat, as far as the coaches competing against each other,” he said. “That’s where I can’t wait to get ahold of Ariana.”

Jonas is Leaving ‘The Voice’ For the Second Time

Grande shared the news on her social media channels, and Jonas reacted soon after.

“surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season – season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you,” she tweeted. The Voice official account retweeted the announcement.

Though no reason has been made public for Jonas leaving the show, the star wasn’t at all bitter about the fact that he’ll be leaving the big red chair once again, as he did after season 18.

Jonas tweeted, “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family 😎.”

A source told Page Six in a March 30 story that Grande would be taking Jonas’ place on the NBC singing competition show and joining coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend for the next season. Grande loves the show and “has been negotiating” for some time to land a coaching spot, the source told the outlet.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

