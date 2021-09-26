Blake Shelton Responds to Rumors He’s Getting Replaced on ‘The Voice’

Rumors have begun to swirl about Blake Shelton being replaced as a coach on “The Voice.”

Radar reports that a source told them, “after a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current. Blake is great but he is not in Ariana’s league.”

The source went on to say that other A-listers like Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo had previously balked at the idea of doing a reality competition show, but Ariana Grande changed that by joining the show. “She (Grande) has changed everything and opened the flood gates to future relevant talent which isn’t good news for Blake Shelton,” the source told Radar.

However, Shelton isn’t worried about the rumors. Here’s how he handled the news.

Shelton Texted Grande About the Rumors

After OK! News picked up the story with a headline about Grande’s “fresh” energy jeopardizing Shelton’s life on “The Voice,” Shelton texted Grande to joke about it.

Grande shared a screenshot of her messages with Shelton in an Instagram post. Shelton texted her a link to the OK! News article along with the message, “Thanks a lot Ari…Thanks a f***in’ lot.” Grande heart reacted to the messages.

“American Idol” judge Katy Perry was clearly amused by the interaction. “Last slide,” she commented on Grande’s post, referring to the screenshotted messages. Chavon Rodgers, a contestant on this season of “The Voice”, also commented, “Blake better watch out.”

Why Did Nick Jonas Leave ‘The Voice?’

Based on Shelton’s playful text messages, the country artist has no plans of actually leaving “The Voice,” nor is he taking the rumors of being replaced seriously. But why have other judges such as Nick Jonas left the show?

According to Page Six, Jonas didn’t leave “The Voice” for good. When the news broke that Grande would be appearing in season 21 instead of Jonas, a source told Page Six that, “Nick will remain on rotation with other stars that have appeared on the show. The chances are he will be back soon.”

Jonas also showed his support for Grande joining the show via Twitter. “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family,” he wrote, implying that he’s still a part of “The Voice” clan.

Why Did Gwen Stefani Leave ‘The Voice?’

Stefani’s coaching history on “The Voice” has always been sporadic. She was a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and 19, so it’s entirely possible that she’ll be back again in the future alongside her new husband, Blake Shelton.

The former “No Doubt” singer didn’t announce an official reason for leaving so she could still make a comeback.

Season 21 Four-Chair-Turns So Far

So far, there have been three four-chair-turn blind auditions this season. The first was the sibling act Girl Named Tom who joined Team Kelly.

The second was Wendy Moten, who joined Team Blake after Shelton blocked John Legend. The third four-chair-turn of the season was for Gymani, who sang “pov” by Grande herself. Despite singing an Ariana Grande song, Gymani chose to join Team Kelly.

Don’t miss two more episodes of blind auditions on Monday, September 27 and Tuesday, September 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

