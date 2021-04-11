Which Battle Performance Did Blake Give a Standing Ovation To?

Rachel Mac vs. Bradley Sinclair – Elton John's "Your Song" – The Voice Battles 2021Rachel Mac and Bradley Sinclair compete singing Elton John's "Your Song" during The Battles on The Voice. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2021-04-09T15:59:48Z

If you’re a fan of The Voice, you know that the judges don’t always award singers with a standing ovation after their performances– especially when it comes to the Battle Rounds.

Rachel Mac and Bradley Sinclair’s performance of Elton John’s “Young Song’, however, was enough to put Blake Shelton on his feet. He even shouted, “Finally! Finally! A standing ovation!”

Nick Jonas was ultimately the one who had to choose between Rachel and Bradley, and we’ll find out who he picks tonight, Monday, April 12, on NBC at 8/7c.

Find out what we know about the singers first:

Rachel Mac

Rachel Mac is competing on Season 20 of The Voice, but what do we know about her?

According to The Reality TV, Rachel is a guitarist and hails from Romeo, Michigan. According to Idol Chatter, Jonas was the first person to turn his chair before Mac even got to the chorus of the song during her initial audition.

Jonas called her an “exciting vocalist.”

The outlet added some additional details about Mac, sharing that she started performing when she was in talent shows in elementary school. The outlet quoted her as saying, “I am an extremely huge fan of The Voice, and I have been ever since I was very young. I used to sing in my room to my stuffed animals and pretend I got a 4-chair turn. When I first heard that the show was holding virtual calls, I don’t know, something just felt right.”

Mac is the youngest performer on the show, which she says does not bother her. “I’ve never looked at my age as something holding me back,” she said. “If anything it propels me. I think it’s super cool to be a little inexperienced. I mean, I’m literally like a sponge right now … I also hope to be an inspiration to other young musicians, and show them that if I can do it…so can they!”

Bradley Sinclair

Bradley Sinclair's Crazy Range on James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go" – Voice Blind Auditions 2021Bradley Sinclair performs "Say You Won't Let Go" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/… 2021-03-10T02:34:46Z

Bradley Sinclair, who is on Team Nick, is 22-years-old and hails from Nashville.

His NBC bio on The Voice reveals that he joined the choir in middle school, and it was there that he “discovered he had a talent for singing.”

He eventually taught himself a number of instruments and moved to Nashville in the hopes that it would help advance his music career.

According to TVOM, Sinclair is from Michigan and once worked at The Apple Store. He also has a YouTube channel.

The outlet writes, “Music has always been Bradley’s passion, but unfortunately he hasn’t always been able to focus on it as much as he’d like because he has other responsibilities to take care of. At one point, he was working at the Apple Store as a way to make ends meet. As a tech lover, he really enjoyed the job but in the back of his mind he always knew that singing was what he really wanted to do.”

To date, Sinclair has released three singles– “Where Is Mine”, “Good Enough”, and “Along the Way.”

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video