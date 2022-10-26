Blake Shelton Asks For ‘Do-Over’ After ‘The Voice’ Technical Difficulties

Blake Shelton is asking for a “do-over” on “The Voice” after one of his team’s Battle Rounds featured some technical difficulties with the music.

At the beginning of the Battle Round between Bryce Leatherwood and The Dryes, the music seemed a bit faster than the artists expected. They were singing “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn, and they did eventually catch up. The coaches noticed the mistake right away.

“Is it just me or was the tempo kind of…” Camila Cabello asked Shelton after the contestants finished their performance.

Shelton confirmed, “Completely out of the pocket. In the beginning, but they finally caught up.”

When asked what happened, the contestants said they couldn’t hear the music in their in-ears, meaning they were unsure of the tempo at the beginning of the song.

“I wish we could have a do-over,” Shelton said when it was his turn to talk to the contestants. “Which, I’ve been texting with the legal department, apparently that’s a no-go.”

Shelton Decided to Keep Leatherwood & The Dryes on His Team

After the performance was over, Cabello complimented Leatherwood, saying she felt “at ease” while hearing him, though she thought everyone was very talented.

“I did notice that as the performance was going on, it just kept getting better and better,” Gwen Stefani shared. “The three of your voices together was so beautiful. If I had to choose someone, Blake, I would probably go with Bryce.”

Legend disagreed, saying the “dynamic was more electric” with The Dryes and he would choose them.

Shelton gave the contestants kudos.

“Bryce, I’m still learning about you, you’re only 22 years old, and I don’t know how much experience you have on stage,” Shelton said. “But it seems like you have about 40 years of experience.”

He complimented The Dryes as well.

Leatherwood, for his part, cried after he was chosen, thankful that Shelton believed in him.

Shelton ultimately chose Leatherwood as the winner, but he also used his only Save on The Dryes, meaning that all three of the contestants will be moving forward into the Knockout Rounds.

“Let’s have a do-over,” Shelton said to The Dryes after saving them.

What Do ‘The Voice’ Teams Look Like Going Into Knockout Rounds?

Now that the Battle Rounds are over, the contestants remaining on “The Voice” move into the new three-way Knockout Rounds. During the Knockouts, coaches will put three of their remaining contestants against one another and ultimately decide which one gets to move forward to the live shows.

Each coach will have one steal and one save for Knockout Rounds.

Here’s what the teams look like going into the next round of the competition:

Team Blake:

Austin Montgomery

Jay Allen (steal from Gwen)

bodie

Eva Ullman

Brayden Lape

Kevin Hawkins

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

The Dryes (save)

Team Camila:

Morgan Myles

Steven McMorran (save)

Orlando Mendez

Jaeden Luke (steal from Blake)

Reina Ley

Eric Who

Devix

Chello

Andrew Igbokidi

Team Gwen:

Rowan Grace

Cara Brindisi

Justin Aaron

Destiny Leigh (save)

Daysia

Kique

Sasha Hurtado (steal from Camila)

Alyssa Witrado

Kayla Von Der Heide

Team Legend:

Valarie Harding

Emma Brooke

Morgan Taylor

Parijita Bastola

The Marilynds (save)

Kim Cruse

Ian Harrison (Steal from Gwen)

Omar Jose Cardona

Peyton Aldridge

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.