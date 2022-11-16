Fans Call Out Blake Shelton For ‘Mistake’ During First ‘Voice’ Live Show

Some fans of NBC’s “The Voice” are annoyed with Blake Shelton after he made his choices during the Tuesday, November 15 live results show.

During the results show, members of each coach’s team were brought on stage. Two had been saved by votes from viewers after their Monday night live shows, and they got to move through to the next round immediately. Then, the coaches chose between the two remaining artists to choose who went through.

When it came to Shelton’s team, bodie and Brayden Lape were saved by votes. Then, Shelton chose to save Rowan Grace over Bryce Leatherwood, saying it was “just based on the other artists who got through.” It’s likely Shelton meant that he already had a country artist moving through with Brayden Lape and wanted to keep diverse artists rather than multiple artists in the same lane.

Some Fans Called Out Shelton

@gwenstefani #TheVoice what in the world is wrong with Blake? I can't even text him on Twitter it won't connect to anybody but you so I got to tell you big mistake on his part not putting Bryce through I am so disappointed in him — FIREBALL PRODUCTIONS (@BamasFIREBALL) November 16, 2022

Fans took to Twitter to talk about what they thought was a mistake by Shelton.

“What in the world is wrong with Blake?” one person wrote. ” … I got to tell you big mistake on his part not putting Bryce through I am so disappointed in him.”

One fan tweeted, “Big mistake letting Bryce Leatherwood go.”

Another person wrote, “We been knew Blake threw his country artist in the bottom because he didn’t trust Rowan’s ability to get saved by the vote, unlike Bryce. Hopefully it is a big mistake on his part.”

Ultimately, Shelton made the right choice. Leatherwood won the Instant Save later in the episode, meaning he still gets to move on to the next live show and Shelton’s team remains four artists strong while the other coaches each have three artists moving forward.

Shelton’s Artists Want to Win For Their Coach

Shelton is set to leave “The Voice” after next season, which will air in the spring of 2023. His artists want to win his second-to-last season for him.

“Making Blake proud and trying to fight our way to the finale is, I think, each one of ours goals,” Leatherwood told People.

Bodie feels the same way.

“He’s a big piece of history of the show, so it’s kind of cool to be with him and on his way out and win it for him,” bodie shared with the outlet.

Shelton first announced that he’ll be leaving “The Voice” when the new coaches were announced for season 23.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.