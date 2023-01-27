Blake Shelton Calls Carson Daly ‘The Grumpiest Man on the Planet’

Blake Shelton‘s time at “The Voice” is coming to an end, and one thing that he is taking with him from the show is his longtime friendship with host Carson Daly. The two are so close that Daly officiated Shelton’s wedding to fellow “The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani in 2021.

Shelton recently spoke about his friendship with Daly in an interview with People, and while the two have a strong friendship, Shelton was not shy to share his real feelings about his friend. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” Shelton said.

The reason for Daly’s apparent “grumpiness”, Shelton says, stems from his backstage complaining on “The Voice”. At one point in the interview, he compares Daly to the characters Statler and Waldorf from “The Muppet Show”.

“He is just one of those guys where he’s got a backache, or he’s mad I’m taking too long. He’s just always chewing my ass out about something,” the “No Body” singer said, later admitting that Daly would probably make the same claims about Shelton if asked.

The reason the friendship between the two is so strong, Shelton says, is because Daly’s alleged complaining “rolls off my back and he’s OK with me making fun of him.”

Carson Daly is Sad to See Blake Shelton Leave ‘The Voice’

With Blake Shelton’s “The Voice” exit looming (the singer has announced that the upcoming 23rd season will be his last at the singing competition show), Carson Daly has opened up about his thoughts on his friend’s departure.

“I hate it, He and I obviously developed a great friendship at ‘The Voice.’ I’m bummed, but I get it. When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful,” Daly said.

Shelton’s exit will make Daly the last remaining original cast member of “The Voice”, as the other original coaches (Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera) have all left the show in prior seasons. Shelton will be joined in the spinning chairs by familiar face Kelly Clarkson as well as new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan for his final season.

“I’m the last remaining one, I’m going down with ‘The Voice’ ship,” Daly said to Entertainment Tonight. “The show’s format is stronger than any of us. It’ll be around longer than we will.”

Shelton is confident that the show will be just fine without him, as he says to People that his friend Daly “is the glue of ‘The Voice’. I’ve said that for years.”

The two hope to continue their friendship as well as their work relationship on the show “Barmageddon”, which they co-host with wrestler Nikki Bella at Shelton’s Nashville bar, “Ole Red”. The first season

ended this week, and the team is still waiting for news on if the show will be renewed for a second season.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premieres March 6

Blake Shelton shared a teaser for his final season of “The Voice” on Instagram this week, revealing the premiere date of March 6 on NBC (and streaming on Peacock). In the teaser, Shelton teases Kelly Clarkson after she calls him “tired” saying he’s “tired of this”. Chance the Rapper says that things are starting to feel like a competition, and Niall Horan compares himself to a young version of Shelton, to which the country singer says “I can see it now”. Finally, Shelton employs a giant foam finger that says “Pick Blake” to descend from the ceiling when trying to convince a singer to choose him as their coach.

“The Voice” season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

