Blake Shelton Says ‘God’ Put Cam Anthony on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is the longest-running coach on NBC’s “The Voice.” So it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about talent.

Ten years and 20 seasons later, the country singer, who’s led seven contestants to victory in that time, is confident either Cam Anthony or Jordan Matthew Young can follow suit and win season 20 of “The Voice.”

He was especially struck by Anthony’s performance of Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” during the first part of the season finale, which aired tonight, Monday, May 24. Shelton couldn’t help but praise the 19-year-old artist following his live performance.

So, what did Shelton say about Anthony?

Here’s What Shelton Had to Say About Anthony

Shelton has been a coach on “The Voice” since season 1. However, he’s made it a point once or twice during season 20 to shine a light on Anthony’s unique talent.

During the first half of the season finale, following Anthony’s “Stand Up” performance, Shelton said this: “On my 20th season, God put this young man in my life on The Voice that may change everything for this show.”

He added: “I want people out there to know that the only thing bigger than Cam’s talent is his heart and his mind.”

This wasn’t Shelton’s first time commenting on the young artist’s stage presence and singing chops. Following Anthony’s Top 17 performance of “Take Me to Church” (by Hozier), Shelton said he could be “the first superstar that we launch off this show.”

Stand Up (The Voice Performance)Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Stand Up (The Voice Performance) · Cam Anthony Stand Up ℗ 2021 Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. Released on: 2021-05-24 Producer, Studio Personnel, Mixer: Bill Appleberry Studio Personnel, Recording Engineer: Tim Harkins Studio Personnel, Engineer: Dan Viafore Associated Performer, Drums: Nate Morton Associated Performer, Keyboards:… 2021-05-24T10:05:50Z

These Coaches Will Return for Season 21

Nick Jonas is the only coach from season 20 that won’t be returning next season.

That means Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend will all appear as judges during season 21, alongside Ariana Grande, who will make her “Voice” debut in the fall.

According to US Weekly, this upcoming season will be Clarkson’s eighth time as coach and Legend’s sixth. Shelton is the longest-running coach in the history of the show appearing in all 21 seasons.

Ariana Grande is Joining the Star-Studded Cast

Ariana Grande is replacing Jonas next season. Back in March 2021, the “Positions” singer announced on Instagram that she’s joining “The Voice” as a coach for the first time.

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season,” Grande wrote in the photo caption, adding, “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Jonas will finish the 20th season of “The Voice” before pop star Ariana Grande takes over. She’s set to join Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend during season 21 airing in the fall.

Every coach has commented on Grande’s new gig since her March announcement.

During a virtual Q&A session on April 13, Shelton told PEOPLE, and other publications, that he’s “excited” for Grande to join the show, adding, “It’s somebody new for me to beat.” Shelton, one of the original judges on “The Voice,” has led seven contestants to victory at the time of this writing.

Legend, who also joined Shelton during the Q&A, said Grande is a perfect fit.

“Part of the charm of the show is that we keep things exciting and bring different coaches on that will add a new flavor to the mix,” he added. “Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills.”

Clarkson said she’s also “excited” for Grande to join the team.

During a segment on her daytime talk show, Clarkson spoke about Grande’s upcoming debut, saying that she is her biggest competition. “They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’”

Clarkson is definitely a fan of Grande’s. She’s covered a handful of her songs, like “Imagine,” during her variety talk show.

Part two of The Voice finale airs May 25 on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Drake’s Son Appears Onstage With Him at Bi