‘The Voice’s’ Blake Shelton & Carson Daly Announce New TV Show

“The Voice” coach Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly have announced that they are teaming up for a new game show, “Barmageddon.”

Here is what you need to know about the new project:

Carson & Shelton Are the Stars & Executive Producers

According to the press release, “Barmageddon” will be a new celebrity game show set in Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red. Shelton and Daly will star on the show and also be executive producers, with professional wrestler and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nikki Bella acting as the host. The show will air on the USA Network.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton said in a statement. “I’m excited about ‘Barmageddon’ and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

“Blake, Lee and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance – bar games!” added Daly.

How Will ‘Barmageddon’ Work?

The show will consist of various celebrities “go[ing] head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more,” according to the press release. There will also be sing-alongs with Shelton and the celebrities will be competing to win prizes for their chosen Internet sensation, which should be interesting.

The official description reads:

Longtime friends Shelton and Daly head to Nashville and open the doors to Blake’s bar, Ole Red, and everyone is invited to join their party. With Daly behind the bar and Shelton taking the stage with his house band for live music sing-alongs in front of a rowdy crowd, both the icons and celebrity favorites show a new side to themselves in this anything but ordinary game show. No stranger to competition and sheer domination herself, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella heats up the party and sets the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and many more. The games are bigger, the antics are louder, and the competition is ludicrous in the best way. In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.

On social media, Shelton posted a photo to Instagram and wrote, “#Barmageddon is coming soon to a TV near you on @usa_network. It’s so stupid you can’t not watch it… Can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join us and THE @thenikkibella for drinks, music, and fun at @olered. More to come!!!”

Daly posted his own Instagram photo and revealed that the game show sprung out of their pandemic quarantine situation.

“Well… while shooting @nbcthevoice during covid @blakeshelton & I created a world where life is simple. Good friends hang, drink, play ridiculous bar games & simply have FUN again. You’re all invited to Blake’s bar @olered #Nashville. Airing on @usa_network Our bar games are hosted by THE badass @thenikkibella. Enjoy the music, cocktails, smack talk & good times aka #Barmageddon. Coming soon!” wrote Daly.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

