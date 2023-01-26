Blake Shelton Says ‘The Voice’ Owes Him 1 Thing

Blake Shelton wants to take one thing from the set of “The Voice” when he leaves: his big red coaching chair.

In an interview with People after breaking ground at his latest Ole Red location, Shelton revealed that he thinks “The Voice” “owes” him the chair.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna offer that or not,” Shelton answered when asked what he’d want to take from the show’s set. “I feel like they owe me a damn chair though. I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It’s like the three bears – I don’t want anybody else sitting in my chair. I’m gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I’ll have to buy it or something.”

The country singer added, “I’m sure they’re gonna say, ‘Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that.”

He also told the outlet that he doesn’t care if it matches the decor at home, even though his wife, Gwen Stefani, might care.

“Well that doesn’t matter because it built the home, so it deserves a spot.”

What’s Next for Blake Shelton Following ‘The Voice’ Exit?

According to a source speaking with ET Online, Shelton will be using his focus on other projects and other aspects of his life.

“Blake will continue to focus on ‘The Voice’ through the new season and also his new show, ‘Barmageddon,’ music, his 2023 tour, and – of course – his family and life on his farm,” the source told the outlet. “He’s just focusing on other projects both personally and professionally.”

Shelton married Gwen Stefani and became the stepfather to her three sons in July 2021. Since then, he has shared multiple stages with Stefani and has been sharing farm updates with fans via social media.

Stefani has three children, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. Shelton is close with the boys and even asked them for permission ahead of proposing to their mother, according to People.

The two officially tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on their Oklahoma Ranch. “The Voice” host and Shelton’s long-time friend, Carson Daly, acted as the officiant for the wedding.

Blake Shelton’s Last Season on ‘The Voice’ Begins Airing on March 6, 2023

“The Voice” season 23 will be Shelton’s last, and it’s set to begin airing on March 6, 2023.

The season could see a huge change from previous seasons, though nothing of the sort has been announced by NBC at the time of writing.

In most seasons, all episodes up until the playoffs are pre-taped, but tickets for season 23’s playoffs are available as if they’re being taped in advance. Fans are able to purchase tickets and attend the taping, but they tape in February, which means there would be no live voting, as the show doesn’t even premiere until March 2023.

The tickets, which are available to purchase online, are set for February 14 and February 22. The description on the website, however, states that the show has four rounds, the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts and Live Performances.

To attend a taping of “The Voice,” all attendees must be fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR COVID test within 48 hours of the taping. Tests are not provided by the studio.

“The Voice” season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6, 2023, on NBC.