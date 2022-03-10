Blake Shelton Admits Cher Once Yelled at Him

Blake Shelton has been a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” for over 20 seasons, and during that time, the star has worked with just as many mentors.

In season 5 of the show, Shelton enlisted Cher as his celebrity mentor for his contestants. During the season, Cher complimented Shelton, calling him “funny and easy.”

At one point, however, Shelton was yelled at by Cher.

Cher Swore at Shelton

During his time working with Cher at the show, Shelton recalled that he was yelled at by the singer. He said during an interview at Country Radio Seminar that he was giving advice to a contestant that Cher didn’t like, per CMT.

“Man, what are you doing with the microphone?” Shelton recalled saying to a contestant who needed to up their stage presence. “Grab that microphone. Make that microphone your b****.”

Cher did not like Shelton’s advice, specifically her word choice.

“What the f*** did you just say?” Cher told him, according to Shelton. “Do you have any idea what I stand for?”

According to Shelton, he told her “I don’t know” in response. Paul Mirkovich, the show’s band director, replied with a joke, which made the whole thing easier to handle.

“I don’t think it’s microphone rights, I’ll tell you that,” he said to Cher.

Shelton and Cher became close after the confrontation, though.

“We became pretty close over the next couple of days,” he said. “I told her that my dad had just passed away, and he was her biggest fan. She was by a mile his favorite artist of all time.”

Later, according to Shelton, Cher dedicated her album to “the memory of Dick Shelton,” Shelton’s late father.

Cher is very outspoken about her beliefs as a proud feminist. In 2018, she was referred to as “a pioneer” in feminism by Rick Elice, one of two creators of “The Cher Show” on Broadway, according to Variety.

“Finding that balance is something that Cher did long before it was even the point of the feminist movement,” he told the outlet. “She was really at the vanguard of that, because she became famous just about the same time that over here, on this coast, Betty Friedan was talking about ‘The Feminine Mystique.’ Cher sort of is the Feminine Mystique, in a way.”

Shelton May Retire From ‘The Voice’ in the Future

Shelton has not said explicitly that he will be leaving “The Voice” anytime soon, but he has previously hinted at his possible exit from the show in the near future multiple times.

n an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in late February 2022, Shelton opened up about the possibility of retiring, per Country Now.

Though his career is still currently successful, Shelton says that he has thought about the future.

“You have to be honest with yourself and you can’t believe that this is going to go on forever because it’s not,” Shelton told the host and crowd.

He added, “People are going to get tired of you winning the awards. They’re going to get tired of you having number one after number one, after number one, and they may not be mad at you, but they’ve already got two or three of your albums. How many albums do I need by Blake Shelton?”

In the interview, according to Country Now, Shelton said that he realizes “the clock’s ticking” with his music career.

“It’s always over at some point, and I’ve always been prepared for that and I’ve braced for it,” he shared. “And I learned to accept it a few years ago, maybe three or four or five years ago, that it’s coming.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

