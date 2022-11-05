Blake Shelton Announces Surprise Album

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Blake Shelton fans. “The Voice” coach just announced he’s releasing a surprise “super deluxe” version of his 2012 Christmas album with three new songs, including one written by his famous wife, Gwen Stefani. Here’s everything you need to know…

Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Castmates React to Album News

After teasing on social media that a special holiday project was coming, Shelton has announced that he’ll release “Cheers, It’s Christmas (Super Deluxe)” with three new tracks on November 11, 2022.

The three new songs Shelton recorded are “Up On the House Top,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” and “Cheer for the Elves,” which was originally written and recorded by Stefani for her 2017 holiday album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Shelton’s original release of the album included duets with Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, and Michael Bublé, which are all still part of the 20-song album. Shelton’s mom, Dorothy Shackleford, is featured on the song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

Shelton’s Instagram post about the upcoming album release did not go unnoticed by his colleagues on “The Voice.” The show’s Instagram account shared its excitement by simply commenting, “EEEEEP.”

His good friend and show host Carson Daly ribbed him about the album cover by writing, “That picture is 30 yrs old.”

Newcomer Niall Horton, who’s been filming season 23 of “The Voice” with Shelton, who will leave the series in May 2023, seemingly confirmed Internet rumors that Shelton and he have been calling each other “son” and “dad” during filming.

“Love ya dad,” he wrote on the post.

Blake Shelton’s Christmas Plans Changed Once He Began Dating Gwen Stefani

For much of his life, Shelton spent Christmases with family and friends in his native Oklahoma, but that changed once he and Stefani met and fell in love on the set of “The Voice.” The two married in July 2021.

That December, when the couple co-hosted a Christmas special called “From Apple Music With Love,” Shelton shared how much he now loves spending the holidays with her and her three sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I never wanted to be anywhere else during Christmas time but home in Oklahoma until I met you,” he said. “And now I think every single Christmas I’ve spent here with you and the boys, and it’s been incredible.”

One of the new traditions Stefani introduced him to is a ritual they call the “wrapping paper wall,” which she grew up with and carried on with her kids.

“One of the craziest things that I learned about you and your family, as far as holiday traditions go, is the wrapping paper wall the kids run through,” Shelton said, laughing. “And I’m not kidding when I talk about how serious this is to the Stefanis.”

Stefani then shared that her dad used to build a wall out of wrapping paper that blocked access to the Christmas tree. On Christmas morning, the kids crash through the wall to see what Santa brought them.