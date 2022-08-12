Blake Shelton to Replace Country Star Following Cancer Diagnosis

A Veteran’s Day concert to honor America’s troops will be held in Coachella, California at Coachella Crossroads on November 11, 2022. The “Voice” coach and country legend, Blake Shelton, was not originally scheduled as part of the lineup. However, he now will be performing in place of Toby Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall.

According to Music Mayhem, “Keith was scheduled to return to headline this year’s concert but was forced to cancel his performance after he revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer earlier this summer.” Although the country music star was diagnosed last fall, he did not go public with the news until June.

Tickets Went on Sale August 12

Don’t miss Blake at Coachella Crossroads on November 11th for a Veteran’s Day event! Tickets for “A Salute To Our Heroes” are on sale Fri. Aug 12! -Team BS https://t.co/2mIRgwNWf9 pic.twitter.com/igji5FZxnL — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 3, 2022

This is the first time Shelton will be performing at the Coachella venue, not to be confused with the annual Coachella festival which is traditionally held in April. As Outsider clarifies, “It’s the community that shares the name of the festival.”

The outlet also states, “Blake Shelton has made limited concert appearances this year, so it’s a great chance to catch him. He’s hinted at retiring from the road. That probably isn’t happening anytime soon, but why risk it? It’s also a California date, so there’s a pretty good chance that his wife, Gwen Stefani, visits home, too.”

Shelton’s wife and fellow “Voice” coach, Gwen Stefani, has been known to make surprise appearances at Shelton’s shows, and vice versa. For instance, Shelton showed up at Stefani’s Hollywood Bowl concert in June, where the couple duetted on “Nobody but You” with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Later that month, Stefani surprised Shelton on his birthday with a cake and a song on stage at Santa Rosa at Country Summer. A clip of the event can be viewed on Instagram.

Music Mayhem reports that the Chairman of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, Darrell Mike, announced, “We are very happy that Blake Shelton has agreed to headline A Salute to Our Heroes concert on Veterans Day. Blake’s longtime commitment to veterans is what made him an ideal choice to perform at this event honoring those who have served.”

More About Toby Keith’s Ordeal

Although the news of Shelton’s performance is exciting for his fans, the obvious down side is that Keith is suffering in the meantime. The “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” singer has not only canceled the Coachella performance, but all upcoming tour dates, according to Music Mayhem.

Keith announced his diagnosis on Instagram on June 12, 2022, writing “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T”

He received an outpouring of support on social media. One Instagram fan commented, “We are with you body and soul Sir Toby Keith! Rock on and stay strong!” Another posted, “You can do it big guy – sending all my scottish mojo to you. For me you ARE Country Music, and we need you! Please “put a boot in it’s arse, it’s the American (Toby!) way”! Sending big love from a wee Scottish immigrant!”

According to Taste of Country, Keith “has assured fans that he’s optimistic about his prognosis and will be back out on the road as soon as he is able to do so.”

