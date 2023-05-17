Blake Shelton Comments on New ‘Voice’ Coach

Day-one coach Blake Shelton is wrapping up his tenure on “The Voice,” and he gave his take on country icon Reba McEntire joining the show next season.

Shelton, who has filled a chair on the singing competition show for 23 iterations dating back to its debut in 2011, spoke with Extra about his departure. Earlier this week, NBC announced McEntire will be a coach on the upcoming 24th season, and Shelton believes it’s the perfect opportunity for unacquainted viewers to learn “what an incredible vocalist she is.”

“Well there’s a couple of things about Reba that makes her so special,” Shelton said. “First of all, she’s just so authentic. I don’t know anybody country, or on the planet, [who is more authentic than] Reba, and that’s just the truth, but the other thing is her talent… She was born with this raw, natural talent that’s just unbelievable.

“People will finally maybe start to realize what an incredible vocalist she is. I shouldn’t say that; millions of us already know that. But so many more people are going to realize what an incredible vocalist she is because she’s going to, as a coach on this show, perform at times, you know, and it’s just, it’s shocking what an incredible singer she is.”

McEntire Sat in Shelton’s Chair During ‘The Voice’s’ Semi-Final Episode, Leading to a Hilarious Moment

The contestants on “The Voice” were whittled down from the top eight to the final five during the May 15th semi-final episode. Part one of the two-night live finale will air on May 22, with the show wrapping on May 23.

McEntire made a surprise appearance on the episode, sitting in Shelton’s chair and saying: “To be able to come in and form my team, I’m so looking forward to it.” Shelton then appeared and demanded his chair back, saying he still had a week left on “The Voice.” “For god’s sake let me finish the show,” Shelton said in a light-hearted moment. He also called McEntire’s acceptance of the coaching position “unbelievable.”

Shelton Reacted to Gwen Stefani Rejoining ‘The Voice’

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani will also be a coach on “The Voice’s” next season, marking the seventh time she’s filled the role. So, just because Shelton, who married Stefani in 2021, will be freeing up his schedule, doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll have quality time with his wife.

“I did, too, damn it…” Shelton said about spending more time with Stefani. “You know, Gwen’s got a lot of reasons to keep coming back to ‘The Voice.’ First and foremost, I know she absolutely loves this job and she’s always excited and a little bit shocked when they call and ask her and invite her to come back again. I’m going, ‘Why? Why are you surprised by this? Of course they want you.’”

“She’s just very passionate about music and she’s passionate about working,” he continued. “I don’t know anybody that finds ways to stay as busy as she does, and it’s impressive and that’s why she’s been so successful… Me, on the other hand, I’m ready to watch some TV.”