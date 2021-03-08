WATCH: Blake Calls Hollywood a ‘Disgusting Swamp’

The Voice Coaches HIT BACK At Blake Shelton For Trashing Hollywood@The Voice | Season 20 Premiere | Talent Recap | For more HD videos, news, analysis and recaps of 'The Voice' – please subscribe & follow Talent Recap: #TheVoice #TalentRecap talentrecap.com/ Photo and Video Credits: NBC Universal ABOUT TALENT RECAP'S WHAT'S HOT This new show on the @Talent Recap network takes a deep dive into… 2021-03-04T16:54:12Z

After a recent audition, Blake Shelton said, “I’m the only coach who doesn’t live in Hollywood.” He added, “I don’t ever want to lose sight of my roots.”

Kelly Clarkson was immediately thrown off and exclaimed “What!?” before arguing that Blake Shelton is the most Hollywood of all of them– he’s even dating the “Queen of Orange County,” Gwen Stefani.

He responded that Hollywood is a “disgusting swamp.”

Trashing Hollywood seems to be Blake’s newest line of defense, but the other judges aren’t having it.

During last week’s show, John Legend said, “I think you’re fearing that you’ve become too Hollywood, and so you’re projecting. You’re Hollywood!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Shelton Lives in Oklahoma

Shelton has made it clear that he does not live in Hollywood. During last week’s episode, he said, “I don’t live in Hollywood. I live in Oklahoma.”

As Talent Recap notes, Oklahoma may be where Blake and Gwen Stefani spend a great deal of their time, but they also purchased a home in Encino last year.

Country Fancast reveals that Shelton’s ranch is located in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, which is a small town with less than 4,000 residents.

The outlet reveals that Blake “even planted Gwen her very own wildflower patch, which Shelton prepared for her with her tractor.”

But this isn’t the first time the judges’ “roots” have been mentioned.

After contestant Avery Roberson’s audition, Clarkson said that while the singer would likely pick Shelton, he should keep in mind that she grew up listening to country music.

“Kelly said something that I never really thought about before,” Shelton replied. “She says she grew up on country music, but then she walked away from it. I, on the other hand, grew up on country music and that is all I’ve ever done.”

He added on, “I just celebrated my 10th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. And my 10th year as a coach on The Voice.”

As if on cue, that’s when John Legend shared, “He’s gone Hollywood, I will say that.”

Shelton then replied, “It’s important to have a concrete understanding of country music because you can’t know where it’s going unless you know where it came from. I have to be your coach, Avery. I would be honored, I’d be proud to be your coach.”

Shelton Says That Clarkson ‘Doesn’t Have Time’ for ‘The Voice’

In the past few weeks, the banter between The Voice judges appears to have hit a new level.

While trying to get contestant Gean Garcia to join his team, Shelton told Clarkson that because of her talk show, she “doesn’t really have time for this.” Shelton added that she had “completely gone Hollywood” and “forgot her roots.”

Clarkson clapped back, “I have time to do it all and nail it while doing it.”

Garcia ultimately went with Clarkson, proving she may have won the battle. But will she win the season?

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

