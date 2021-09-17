Blake Shelton Is ‘Embarrassed’ About One Thing Since Ariana Grande Joined ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is at it again. He’s been a coach on “The Voice” for all 21 seasons of the show so far, and he’s learned quite a bit about throwing jabs at his opponents as well as self-deprecating humor.

Shelton joins Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande for the upcoming season of the show, where he hopes to win for the second season in a row.

The award-winning country music superstar says that he’s embarrassed and intimidated for just one reason since Grande signed on as a coach for the upcoming season.

“It’s embarrassing to follow her [into the studio],” Shelton told ET Online in a new interview. “It exposes my lack of celebrity.”

The Coaches Won’t Be Holding Back

Clarkson shared the sentiment about being a little intimidated adding that she went into all the Blind Auditions prepared in case everyone chose Grande over here. She also hinted at something that may come as a “huge shock” when it comes to decisions during the Blind Auditions.

There are definitely some feuds and seemingly some alliances brewing between the coaches, though, which will make the upcoming season even more fun to watch for fans.

During the ET Online interview, Legend and Grande talked about using their one block during the blind auditions.

“I would never block Ariana,” Legend told the outlet. “I would never.”

Grande added, “I would never block John either. It’s just, like, not something I’m interested in.”

Clarkson Says The Live Audience Loves Grande

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson opened up about what it’s like to film with a live audience once again, saying that they all enter the room separately and get some cheers from the audience. Now, though, it’s a bit different than it was before.

“When Ariana enters, literally, it’s like BTS entered the building,” she shared. “Like, they lose their minds. And then Blake has to follow it, so he comes out, and they’re just, like, clapping.”

She shared that Shelton asked if he could enter before Grande because it was almost ’embarrassing’ to enter after the pop star.

Shelton & Grande Say They Have Bonded on Set

In a new interview with host Carson Daly on The Today Show, Grande admits she met Shelton before their time on “The Voice” but she is “still recovering” from it.

“You guys sit next to each other when we’re doing the show, and every now and then I’ll see the two of you sort of cheers’ing each other,” Daly tells the two coaches.

Kelly Clarkson informed Daly that those interactions take place when they’re teasing her.

“Our bond has been that we both make fun of Kelly,” Shelton shared in the interview.

Clarkson shared that she, for one, loves having Grande on the judging panel, according to ET Online.

“I love having another female [on the panel],” she shared. “I’ve done it with all the guys, and it’s cool…but I like having the female energy to kind of bounce off of. I’m a girls’ girl. I have a lot of girlfriends, so I’m welcoming of that.”

Season 21 of “The Voice” premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

