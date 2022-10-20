Who Fans Want to Take Over for Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton is leaving “The Voice” after season 23, and fans are already sure they know who they want to replace the self-proclaimed “king” of the singing competition show.

After music star and former “American Idol” contestant Haley Reinhart made comments that she’d love to be a judge on either “Idol” or “The Voice,” fans commented about who they’d want to take over Shelton’s chair instead of the 32-year-old singer-songwriter.

Shelton has won “The Voice” eight times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony.

He is the only original coach still on the show, and he has been a part of it for over a decade.

Fans Do Want Another Country Star to Take Shelton’s Place

“Vote for Neal MCCOY to replace Blake Shelton on the voice!” one person wrote on Twitter.

Many fans said that no one will be able to replace Shelton on the show, however.

“Absolutely nobody can replace Blake Shelton,” one tweet reads. “I don’t know if I would even watch The Voice if he wasn’t on it. It just wouldn’t be the same show. Besides, for all the goofing around he does, he really is the best coach.”

On Facebook, fans had a few ideas about who could take over for the country crooner.

“Brad Paisley would be perfect,” one person wrote.

Another person had a list of people who could join, writing, “They need another big name in country music. Like Luke Combs, Wynona [Judd], Tim McGraw or Faith Hill.”

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Luke Combs have all been advisors on “The Voice” in the past and could follow in the footsteps of a coach like Camila Cabello, who was an advisor first and later became a coach on the show.

It’s also possible Shelton will be replaced by a star who has already been on the show, but no announcement has been officially made by NBC. The show has not officially been renewed beyond its 23rd season at the time of writing, though it remains a powerhouse in ratings for the network.

Some fans suggested Reba McEntire as a replacement for the singer, and others suggested Toby Keith.

What’s Next for Blake Shelton?

According to a source speaking with ET Online, Shelton will be using his focus on other projects and other aspects of his life.

“Blake will continue to focus on ‘The Voice’ through the new season and also his new show, ‘Barmageddon,’ music, his 2023 tour, and – of course – his family and life on his farm,” the source told the outlet. “He’s just focusing on other projects both personally and professionally.”

Shelton married Gwen Stefani and became the stepfather to her three sons in July 2021. Since then, he has shared multiple stages with Stefani and has been sharing farm updates with fans via social media.

Stefani has three children, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. Shelton is close with the boys and even asked them for permission ahead of proposing to their mother, according to People.